The Ensemble Theatre Launches The 'E' Online Entertainment Experience!

The Ensemble Theatre kicks off more digital content with livestream play readings and video on demand performances, The 'E' Online Entertainment Experience! Theater for Everyone Everywhere!

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic The Ensemble Theatre joined arts institutions across the nation to explore alternative ways to connect with audiences and survive the financial impact.

"I believe performing arts institutions everywhere are evolving into hybrid spaces and reaching new audiences as a result," says Eileen J. Morris, The Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director. "We will be offering some content for free and others for a fraction of the cost of a live theatre ticket."

Immediately following the cancellation of the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, The Ensemble launched its BOLD Online series primarily through its Facebook page. It features weekly Message Mondays with inspirational messages from guest artists, Thursday Throw Back Theatre Moments remembering highlights from past performances, and Family Fun Fridays with performances and workshops. The 'E' Online Entertainment Experience! Theater for Everyone Everywhere! is the extension of what would normally be the theatre's in-house programming of stage readings and special projects including a virtual summer Young Performers Program for youth ages 6-17.

