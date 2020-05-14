The Alley Theatre to Hold Auditions for 2020-21 Season Virtually

The Alley Theatre's 2020-21 season is starting off virtually, with recorded monologues being submitted rather than in-person auditions.

Auditions are being booked on May 27 for members of the Actors Equity Association union and May 28 for non-union actors. After the scheduling takes place - there are 130 audition slots - booked actors will submit auditions via video between June 10 and June 17, stated the Houston Chronicle.

The auditions will consist of a classical and a contemporary monologue, plus headshot and resume. Actors 18 years and older are eligible.

More Alley Theatre audition information is at www.alleytheatre.org/auditions.





