THE NEW SINCERITY Makes Its Houston Debut At MATCH

Firecracker Productions Executive Director Sammy McManus announces the Houston Premiere of The New Sincerity by Alena Smith.

The New Sincerity follows Rose Spencer, a staff writer for a prominent New York literary journal. Her editor, the smart and attractively cynical Benjamin, is definitely flirting with her-while also respecting her writing. With the rise of an Occupy-style political movement in a public park right outside the journal's offices, Rose sees a way to participate in what may be the defining activist movement for her generation, but too quickly she must learn to recognize the difference between sincere action and self-promotion.

Kelsey McMillan returns to Firecracker Productions to direct The New Sincerity, after previously directing 'No Exit', 'Belleville', 'Becky Shaw', and 'Love/Sick'. McMillan most recently co-directed 'Evil Dead The Musical' and 'Drag Christmas Carol' at Obsidian Theater.

The cast of The New Sincerity includes Sammy McManus as Rose, Mark McManus as Benjamin, Paige Thomas as Natasha, and Nolan LeGault as Django.

The New Sincerity runs August 1-10 at MATCH. Tickets available at www.matchouston.org.

Firecracker Productions is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit performing arts organization committed to producing contemporary theatre in Houston.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You