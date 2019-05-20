THE NEW SINCERITY Makes Its Houston Debut At MATCH

May. 20, 2019  

Firecracker Productions Executive Director Sammy McManus announces the Houston Premiere of The New Sincerity by Alena Smith.

The New Sincerity follows Rose Spencer, a staff writer for a prominent New York literary journal. Her editor, the smart and attractively cynical Benjamin, is definitely flirting with her-while also respecting her writing. With the rise of an Occupy-style political movement in a public park right outside the journal's offices, Rose sees a way to participate in what may be the defining activist movement for her generation, but too quickly she must learn to recognize the difference between sincere action and self-promotion.

Kelsey McMillan returns to Firecracker Productions to direct The New Sincerity, after previously directing 'No Exit', 'Belleville', 'Becky Shaw', and 'Love/Sick'. McMillan most recently co-directed 'Evil Dead The Musical' and 'Drag Christmas Carol' at Obsidian Theater.

The cast of The New Sincerity includes Sammy McManus as Rose, Mark McManus as Benjamin, Paige Thomas as Natasha, and Nolan LeGault as Django.

The New Sincerity runs August 1-10 at MATCH. Tickets available at www.matchouston.org.

Firecracker Productions is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit performing arts organization committed to producing contemporary theatre in Houston.



Related Articles View More Houston Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • THE NEW SINCERITY Makes Its Houston Debut At MATCH
  • Dinolion Is Bringing The Immersive Show BROKEN BONE BATHTUB To Houston
  • WaterTower Theatre Launches Ignite The Mission Campaign
  • Next Houston Equity Festival Production Opens Soon
  • Houston Symphony Closes Out 2018â€“2019 POPS Season
  • Mercury Chamber Orchestra Named Recipient Of Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup