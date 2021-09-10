Steven Reineke Welcomes Back Dynamic Multi-Instrumentalist Dave Bennett

Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke welcomes back multi-instrumentalist and jazz clarinetist Dave Bennett to Houston for the high-energy Bank of America POPS program, Whole Lotta Shakin': Swing to Rock, Oct. 8-10.

Led by Reineke, the electrifying program showcases Bennett in a journey through the decades of iconic hits from the Swing Era to classics by Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Glenn Miller, and more backed by the full complement of the Houston Symphony Big Band. The evening promises hits like "In the Mood," "Alexander's Ragtime Band," Bennett's own arrangement of "Folsom Prison Blues," "Fascinating Rhythm," "Stompin at the Savoy," and select songs from Bennett's latest, Billboard-charting album, Blood Moon. This performance is also available via livestream on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. CT.

The livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20. Everyone in the audience is required to wear a mask while in Jones Hall. For a comprehensive schedule of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety. For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Socially distanced seats are available in some portions of the auditorium. All programs and artists are subject to change.