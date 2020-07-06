Society for the Performing Arts Awarded $30k From National Endowment for the Arts

SPA will be awarded a $30k grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, "to support the world premiere and co-commission of An Untitled Love, choreographed by Kyle Abraham in collaboration with his company A.I.M, along with accompanying community engagement activities."

Featuring the music of Grammy winner D'Angelo, Abraham's work "serves as a thumping mixtape celebrating culture, family and community." In Abraham's words, "As part of my extended exploration of personal identity through movement, it feels important for me to dive into a process that explores and celebrates that unity and that love, in all its facets."

Before the pandemic, SPA would have presented the World Premiere of the work in Houston, June 4-5. Pending a new date, and the safe return to the theater, An Untitled Love gives us something powerful to look forward to.

Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You