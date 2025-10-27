Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Theatre Under The Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Finally, as the theater district is abuzz for the 2025 - 26 season, Theatre Under The Stars brings out not with a bang but with a heartfelt and endearing show: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. With performances from legendary Houston locals and direction from the original Broadway choreographer, Spelling Bee is a smash.

Julia Krohn as Rona Lisa Peretti in TUTS Production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a charming, fast-paced musical that centers on six quirky middle school contestants doing everything they can to win their county spelling bee. Each round brings not only tougher words but also hilarious mishaps, clever improvisation, and heartfelt looks into the kids' lives — from high parental expectations to first crushes and the desire to belong. Guided by a well-meaning but eccentric group of adult moderators, the bee becomes a place where each character confronts their insecurities and discovers personal growth. Full of wit, warmth, and audience participation, the show celebrates individuality and the awkward, unforgettable journey of adolescence.

The Cast of the TUTS Production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Photo by Melissa Taylor

While truly an ensemble production, the cast of 9 actors does much of the heavy lifting. Let us start with the "adults" of this production. Julia Krohn is a stunning and hilarious Rona Lisa Peretti. Her legendary status as a Houston audience favorite is on full view. Krohn plays Peretti with so much grace, poise, and ease. Straight from Broadway, Kevin Cahoon returns to a Houston stage and is a knockout as Douglas Panch. Cahoon is hilarious, and for the love of Spelling Bees, Houston theaters, please keep Cahoon in town. He is a delight. Also, JD Houston, as the comfort counselor, Mitch Mahoney, is a riot, with his fantastic singing and hilarious improv juxtaposing with his character. Good job, Mr. Houston. This is my fifth Putnam Spelling Bee, and it is wonderful to see an actor bring some impressive nuance to the Mahoney track.

The Cast of the TUTS Production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Photo by Melissa Taylor

Of the "children", while all actors are fantastic, five stand out from the pack with some phenomenal moments. First is Michael Alonzo, as a scout and former spelling bee champion, and Chip Tolentino. Alonzo provides a truly hilarious rendition of the role and performs Chip's Lament with so much hilarity. A coworker joined me on this adventure and doubled over, cackling at Alonzo's characterization. Marco Camacho, as the homeschooled Leafy Coneybear, provides an exquisite turn in the role. Camacho embraces Coneybear's silliness, and when something unexpectedly comes over him, it will leave you in stitches. It is incredible to see how versatile Camacho is as an actor. This time last year, he was the sultry Hanschen in a production of Spring Awakening, so it is astounding and uplifting to see an actor's talent on full display. Gemini Quintos' rendition of Marcy Park is also a sight to behold. Quintos is a perfect Marcy, and I literally could not imagine any other performer in the role.

The Cast of the TUTS Production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Photo by Melissa Taylor

Two extraordinary performances come from Mark Ivy as William Barfee and Adell Ehrhorn as Olive Ostrovsky. No spoilers, but the audience spends a lot of time with these two characters, and both Ivy and Ehrhorn are just simply breathtaking. Ehrhorn, as the musical's pseudo-protagonist, is both heartbreaking and adorable. The "I Love You" song is one of the most poignant moments of the musical, and Ehrhorn hits every emotional point. Take tissues, because Ehrhorn will leave you in a puddle of tears. While tissues are necessary for the tears of heartrending joy from Ehrhorn, you will also need them from crying with laughter at the performance from Ivy. Ivy's performance has evolved since a version at Stages in the immediate post-pandemic world; however, it is literally show-stopping. Barfee's "magic foot" is in excellent hands with Ivy, and I was sobbing with laughter and pride as Ivy literally steals the show.

Gemini Quintos as Marcy Park in the TUTS Production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Where ultimate praise goes is to Dan Knechtges. As the original choreographer of the Broadway production, Knechtges made his Broadway debut with this musical. It is clear Knechtges loves this musical with his whole heart, and yet one can tell Knechtges' direction of this production is his own personal love letter to musical theater.

The Cast of the TUTS Production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Photo by Melissa Taylor

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Theatre Under The Stars is a joyful reminder of why live theatre matters: its ability to make us laugh until we ache one moment and clutch our hearts the next. With a cast that delivers both impeccable comedy and genuine emotional depth, and Dan Knechtges' affectionate, energized direction, this production captures the spirit of community, vulnerability, and pure, unabashed fun. As Houston dives into what promises to be a thrilling 2025–26 season, TUTS has kicked things off with a winner with a show that celebrates misfits, magical feet, and the courage it takes to spell out your truth onstage. It is an unforgettable night at the theater and a triumph that deserves a standing ovation.

