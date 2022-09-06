Review: Creative Movement Practices' GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP Excites Adventurers of All Ages At MATCH

The Cast of GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP

Performing Their Opening Number

Photography Credit: Pin Lim

The Texas Premiere of Michael Gordan Shapiro's musical GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP, presented by Creative Movement Practices, is certain to delight everyone who has a taste for adventure! The story follows Gideon, a stableboy who yearns to be much more than cleaning up horse manure, and Alanna, a young viscountess who wishes to have a voice and bring about real change in her kingdom. Thrown together when they are both kidnapped by bandits, the two work together to try to escape their captors, navigate through a treacherous forest, and assist a Royal Cavalier in fighting a gigantic monster called the Blundersnorp, who is terribly angry and hungry. In the end, all those who watch are reminded that your birth and status do not define you; with dedication and aspiration, you are capable of being anything you want to be.

The show begins as soon as you walk into the performing space, which is set with platforms, movable trees, and a projection screen. The space is organized into three sets of risers surrounding the stage area, allowing for a very immersive experience. Children can even sit on the floor in front of their parents to be closer to the action! Before the story starts, actors walk around, improvising conversation with the audience members and encouraging all those in the audience to vocalize and participate in the show. The show is set to be a safe space for adventurers of all ages; all children reacting out loud to the show are not shushed but celebrated. With numerous fun characters brought to life by a talented group of actors who play multiple roles each, you cannot help but laugh at the bandits, gasp at the beast, and smile at the friendship.

The Characters of GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP

Photography Credit: Pin Lim

For my review, I was given the special opportunity to see two performances of this show done on the same day by the same cast. However, the lead characters were played by different actors at each of the performances, and those not playing as leads were always involved in the ensemble. This unique aspect of the production truly showcases the performers' versatility and the show's rewatchability. Each of the actors playing the same roles had their own takes on their characters, making the story still unique and engaging the second time around!

(From Left to Right) Ryley Wilson, Chelsea Lerner,

and James Duncan In GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP

Photography Credit: Pin Lim

All of the leads were brilliant in their character portrayals and vocal skills, but the ensemble truly stuck out to me in this particular show. The acting abilities and character voices of Chelsea Lerner, James Duncan, Ryley Wilson, and Corey Barron were incredibly amusing and entertaining, and the show features a gifted set of dancers who help set the stage and story throughout (Stormie Holmes and Toba Atkins-Montana). The strength of the cast was due to the depth of talent onstage.

A Showcase of the Puppetry and Creative Movement

One Can See in GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP

Photography Credit: Pin Lim

The technical elements added a lot of delight to this show, as well. This production showcases an engaging lighting and projection design by Andrew Roblyer as well as puppetry that astonished me. The puppets created by S&D Custom Props/Cosplay were my favorite parts of this production! All of the horses were represented with puppets and accompanying choreography, and the Blundersnorp puppet was jaw-dropping for all as it was wheeled into the space. I do not wish to speak more on this spectacle; you just have to see it for yourself!

The Invigorating Cast Choreography of

GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP

Devised by Sarah Sneesby

Photography Credit: Pin Lim

It was truly a joy spending an afternoon with one of Houston's newest theatre companies, Creative Movement Productions (CMP). With how the actors worked together onstage and spoke to the audience about their experiences after the shows, one can feel the warmth, support, and collaboration that radiates from this company. CMP has a focus on using the body in creative and innovative ways to tell stories of all kinds. This rising theatre company is also setting forth to change rehearsal rooms for the better one show at a time. By giving all performers a voice in the development of their shows, respecting body autonomy in their rehearsal rooms, and engaging with actors of all genders, races, and bodies, their company and work stand out with all of the fruits of empowerment and teamwork. CMP even goes up and beyond by providing childcare assistance for any actor, technician, crew member, or production staff member throughout their rehearsal process. Sarah Sneesby, the founder of this company, is at the forefront of revolutionizing rehearsal spaces for the good of all involved, and I truly believe that other companies should take note and follow her example of prioritizing personal health and mental well-being practices in all theatrical spaces.

You do not want to miss this uplifting, one-of-a-kind show! GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP has performances coming up this Friday at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm as well as on Saturday at 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm, and 7:00 pm. Performances are at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston). Remember, special floor seating has been arranged for any child aged 3 to 12 who wants to be closer to the fun! All floor seats are in front of the center section with a special row of chair seats reserved for parents. Tickets for children who wish to sit in the special seating are only $5, and it is $25 for a seat in the risers. You can buy tickets on the MATCH website or call for tickets at (713) 521-4533. If you have any questions, you can contact the MATCH office at (713) 325-5370. There are only two more days of performances left, so I suggest that you buy your tickets to be a part of the magic now!