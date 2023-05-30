Review: 4TH WALL THEATRE CO.'s SHOWS PROWESS IN EXCEPTIONAL FAIRVIEW

Ciara Shabree Anderson and Jasmine Renee Thomas in 4th Wall Theatre Co.'s Fairview.

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

Do you ever watch a film and think about what you do in the conflict? Does your concept of that conflict change? How would you react if you were in Thano's snap or your father said you couldn't interact with the human world because you live underwater? Now add those ideas and mix them with thoughts of race. These contemplations are at the heart of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fairview, which is currently open at 4th Wall Theatre Co.

The play begins with the average American family. The husband, wife, daughter, and aunt are all preparing for their mother's birthday dinner. Sitcom-style, the family's four members hilariously tackle the tiny problems in this slice-of-life moment. However, they are interrupted as the events rewind and four distinct voices begin discussing race within the movie they are watching. The catalyst, the film is of black people, and the four voices are white. I do not wish to spoil more, but the tensions escalate for all in Drury's play.

This play is one of the best plays that can be seen in the Houston theatre scene as all aspects of this production, from the writing, performances, and design elements, all come together succinctly and excellently. While overall, the show is magnificent, there are standouts.

Ciara Shabree Anderson in 4th Wall Theatre Co.'s Fairview.

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

First, Shawanna Renee Rivon is stepping onto the stage after several seasons of being behind the page. Rivon sets the play in motion, and from the moment the lights dim, one immediately feels her presence on stage. Rivon does an excellent job in both comedic and dramatic elements of the production and does so with all the grace of a budding family matriarch. Derrick Brent matches Rivon in acting ability, as playing Rivon's husband in this production is no easy task. Fresh off a successful run in The Ensemble's Clydes, Wesley Whitson continues showing audiences why they are one of the best actors in town. Finally, one of AD Player's more prominent ensemble members finally receiving a star-turn in the role of Keisha is Ciara Shabree Anderson. Anderson does an incredible job of being the play's heart, soul, and overall message.

The final act is where Anderson gets to shine, and it is through Anderson's fantastic acting that audience members can feel her gravitas. Keep this spoiler-free, but if Anderson asks you to come on stage, you must do so.

Shawanna Renee Rivon and Derrick Brent in 4th Wall Theatre Co.'s Fairview.

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

Design elements are in top form on the 4th Wall's post-it stamp of a stage. Nicholas Graves set design provides an incredible backdrop to this production of Fairview. The sitcom-style set lends itself to the intricacies and nuances of the play. The original music and sound design of Robert Leslie Meek is in full glory. This sound design is essential as the production elements demand a top-notch design, and Meeks doesn't disappoint.

Overall, for an engaging night of theater, one must see Fairview. For how often can one see this Pulitzer Prize-winning play? 4th Wall has done an incredible job with this production.

4th Wall Theatre Co.'s production of Fairview run ends on June 17th, 2023, with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm. Tickets can be bought at 4th Wall Theatre Co.'s Click Here.