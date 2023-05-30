Review: 4TH WALL THEATRE CO.'s SHOWS PROWESS IN EXCEPTIONAL FAIRVIEW

Production runs through June 17th

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater Photo 2 Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater
Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS Photo 3 Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS
Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season Photo 4 Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season
Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season
Ciara Shabree Anderson and Jasmine Renee Thomas in 4th Wall Theatre Co.'s Fairview.
Photo by Gabriella Nissen

Do you ever watch a film and think about what you do in the conflict? Does your concept of that conflict change? How would you react if you were in Thano's snap or your father said you couldn't interact with the human world because you live underwater? Now add those ideas and mix them with thoughts of race. These contemplations are at the heart of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fairview, which is currently open at 4th Wall Theatre Co. 

The play begins with the average American family. The husband, wife, daughter, and aunt are all preparing for their mother's birthday dinner. Sitcom-style, the family's four members hilariously tackle the tiny problems in this slice-of-life moment. However, they are interrupted as the events rewind and four distinct voices begin discussing race within the movie they are watching. The catalyst, the film is of black people, and the four voices are white. I do not wish to spoil more, but the tensions escalate for all in Drury's play. 

This play is one of the best plays that can be seen in the Houston theatre scene as all aspects of this production, from the writing, performances, and design elements, all come together succinctly and excellently. While overall, the show is magnificent, there are standouts. 

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season
Ciara Shabree Anderson in 4th Wall Theatre Co.'s Fairview.
Photo by Gabriella Nissen

First, Shawanna Renee Rivon is stepping onto the stage after several seasons of being behind the page. Rivon sets the play in motion, and from the moment the lights dim, one immediately feels her presence on stage. Rivon does an excellent job in both comedic and dramatic elements of the production and does so with all the grace of a budding family matriarch. Derrick Brent matches Rivon in acting ability, as playing Rivon's husband in this production is no easy task. Fresh off a successful run in The Ensemble's Clydes, Wesley Whitson continues showing audiences why they are one of the best actors in town. Finally, one of AD Player's more prominent ensemble members finally receiving a star-turn in the role of Keisha is Ciara Shabree Anderson. Anderson does an incredible job of being the play's heart, soul, and overall message. 

The final act is where Anderson gets to shine, and it is through Anderson's fantastic acting that audience members can feel her gravitas. Keep this spoiler-free, but if Anderson asks you to come on stage, you must do so. 

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season
Shawanna Renee Rivon and Derrick Brent in 4th Wall Theatre Co.'s Fairview.
Photo by Gabriella Nissen

Design elements are in top form on the 4th Wall's post-it stamp of a stage. Nicholas Graves set design provides an incredible backdrop to this production of Fairview. The sitcom-style set lends itself to the intricacies and nuances of the play. The original music and sound design of Robert Leslie Meek is in full glory. This sound design is essential as the production elements demand a top-notch design, and Meeks doesn't disappoint. 

Overall, for an engaging night of theater, one must see Fairview. For how often can one see this Pulitzer Prize-winning play? 4th Wall has done an incredible job with this production. 

4th Wall Theatre Co.'s production of Fairview run ends on June 17th, 2023, with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm. Tickets can be bought at 4th Wall Theatre Co.'s Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Houston

Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS Photo
Review: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY stuns at DIRT DOGS

Dirt Dogs’ current incarnation of AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY is the finest work they have done in over eight years at the MATCH, and it is easily among the best things running this year in Houston theater. This show is cast immaculately, technical design nears flawless, and direction is tight and wrought. It is operatic, it is epic, and it is a must-see for fans of excellence in theatrical arts.

The Company OnStage to Present 2023 Summer Gala in July Photo
The Company OnStage to Present 2023 Summer Gala in July

On Saturday, July 22, Company OnStage will be hosting their annual Summer Fundraising event at the Bellaire Civic Center at 7008 S Rice Ave from 7 - 10 pm.

Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in June Photo
Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in June

Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present CLUE for 8 Performances from June 22nd -July 2nd (8pm & 3pm).

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season Photo
Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season

Alley Theatre announces a change in its upcoming season lineup. Alley Theatre has decided to postpone the production of Ella, and in its place, present the renowned theatrical masterpiece, Dial M for Murder.


From This Author - Armando Urdiales

Armando Urdiales (He/Him/His)”: A second year MS in Theatre Studies at the University of Houston, I have been obsessed with theater since I was a kid. My mothers lullabies were from Andrew Lloyd... (read more about this author)

Review: 4TH WALL THEATRE CO.'s SHOWS PROWESS IN EXCEPTIONAL FAIRVIEWReview: 4TH WALL THEATRE CO.'s SHOWS PROWESS IN EXCEPTIONAL FAIRVIEW
Interview: Tatiana Pandiani of TORERA at Alley TheatreInterview: Tatiana Pandiani of TORERA at Alley Theatre
Review: TUTS BREAKS TROUPES WITH LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL AT THE HOBBY CENTERReview: TUTS BREAKS TROUPES WITH LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL AT THE HOBBY CENTER
Review: 4th Wall Theatre Pulls at Heartstrings in Sanctuary City.Review: 4th Wall Theatre Pulls at Heartstrings in Sanctuary City.

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe Video VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Having Been Breathed Out
Asia Society Texas Center (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Crighton Theatre (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lone Star/Laundry and Bourbon
Theatre Suburbia (6/02-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brother Toad
The Ensemble Theatre (5/06-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse 1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Butler Did It
Cast Theatrical Company (6/02-6/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluey's Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
The Hobby Center (5/31-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You