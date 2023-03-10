Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre

Cowboy Bob runs through March 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Mar. 10, 2023  

The Alley Theatre is presenting Cowboy Bob! The new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and runs through 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

See photos from opening night below!

One wouldn't look twice at Peggy Jo. She's a good daughter, always tips, plays by the rules - but when she dons a fake mustache, sunglasses, and ten-gallon hat, she becomes "Cowboy Bob"- the slickest bank robber Texas has ever known. Inspired by actual events, this world-premiere musical tells the story of one of the FBI's most unusual suspects through the eyes of a chain-restaurant waitress desperate to buck her flavorless life and awaken to all that's possible. With a genre-bending score that shifts from country to punk to folk and indie rock, Cowboy Bob is a defiant rejection of the status quo, inviting audiences to take life by the reins, join the heist, and let it ride.

The cast of Cowboy Bob includes Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest-running Elphaba in Wicked) as Peggy Jo Tallas and Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Freestyle Love Supreme) as Rena, Adam Gibbs (Amerikin, A Christmas Carol) as Cop Hank, Brandon Hearnsberger (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano, A Christmas Carol) as Manager Bill, Susan Koozin (Clue, Lend Me A Soprano) as Jerry "Ma" Tallas, Julia Krohn as Kathy (The Three Musketeers, Freaky Friday), Camryn Nunley as Cop Roy, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along) as Tanya and Nathaniel Tenenbaum (5th Avenue Theatre: The Wiz) as Stan.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Diggle, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Christopher Bowser, Sound Designer Tony-winner Jessica Paz, Projection Designer Stivo Arnoczy, Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Alex Thrailkill, Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger Mike Brun, Music Director Ada Westfall, New York Casting Stewart/Whitley, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Production Stage Manager Erin Gioia Albrecht, and Assistant Stage Managers Emily Bohannan and Ethan Mitchell.

Cowboy Bob is produced by special arrangement with Sally Cade Holmes and David Denson (Red Tail Entertainment).

Photo credit: Emily Frazee

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
Rob Melrose, Annie Tippe, Jeanna Phillips, Molly Beach Murphy, and Alley Managing Director Dean Gladden

Camryn Nunley, Adam Gibbs, Nathaniel Tenenbaum, and Brandon Hearnsberger
Camryn Nunley, Adam Gibbs, Nathaniel Tenenbaum, and Brandon Hearnsberger

Camryn Nunley, Susan Koozin, Adam Gibbs, Julia Khron, and Brandon Hearnsberger
Camryn Nunley, Susan Koozin, Adam Gibbs, Julia Khron, and Brandon Hearnsberger

Rob Melrose
Rob Melrose

The company
The company

The cast
The cast

Rob Melrose, and the Cast and Creative Team
Rob Melrose, and the Cast and Creative Team

The Design Team
The Design Team

Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Jamila Sabares-Klemm
Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Jamila Sabares-Klemm

Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Jackie Burns
Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Jackie Burns

Annie Tippe, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Jackie Burns
Annie Tippe, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Jackie Burns

Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Susan Koozin, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Jackie Burns, and Julia Krohn
Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Susan Koozin, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Jackie Burns, and Julia Krohn

Annie Tippe, Jeanna Phillips, and Molly Beach Murphy
Annie Tippe, Jeanna Phillips, and Molly Beach Murphy




Ryan Scarlata Named New Managing Artistic Director Of Houstons Stageworks Theatre Photo
Ryan Scarlata Named New Managing Artistic Director Of Houston's Stageworks Theatre
Houston, TX Stageworks Theatre and its Board of Directors announced that Ryan Scarlata will become the organization's Managing Artistic Director. This is a newly created position that will augment the strong involvement of the board.
AINT TOO PROUD to Have Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in August Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD to Have Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in August
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center has announced single tickets for the Broadway smash hit musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10AM. 
Review: MISERY Hobbles Along at Dirt Dogs Photo
Review: MISERY Hobbles Along at Dirt Dogs
That Dirt Dogs would choose MISERY for their “season of love” makes perfect sense. As a company they have made a name for themselves by creating plays fueled by testosterone laden energy and provocative rough language. There is an intensity and violence that suggests MISERY would be a perfect project for them, and indeed this production proves that assumption mostly correct.
Young Texas Artists Music Competition to Present Classical Musicians At Finalists Concert Photo
Young Texas Artists Music Competition to Present Classical Musicians At Finalists' Concert & Awards
Extraordinarily gifted artists on the cusp of launching classical music careers will take the stage Saturday, March 11, when the Young Texas Artists Music Competition culminates in the 2023 Finalists Concert & Awards.

Cast Announced for RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty DefoeCast Announced for RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
March 3, 2023

Houston’s home for musical theatre, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), has announced the cast of its brand-new original staging of Jonathan Larson’s iconic Bohemian musical, RENT!
The Harry Potter Film Concert Series Returns to Houston Symphony this SummerThe Harry Potter Film Concert Series Returns to Houston Symphony this Summer
March 3, 2023

The Houston Symphony announced that the Symphony will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on July 14 and 15, 2023 at the Hobby Centeras part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.
Houston Grand Opera Launches Spring Repertoire With Puccini's TOSCAHouston Grand Opera Launches Spring Repertoire With Puccini's TOSCA
March 3, 2023

On April 21, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) opens its spring repertoire with Puccini's Tosca, one of the world's most beloved—and performed—operas. This riveting production is led by soprano Tamara Wilson, a Butler Studio alumna who is now one of the most recognizable voices in opera, in her role debut as the diva Tosca—a destination achievement for the world's great sopranos.
