Photo Flash: Medical Bridges Inc. Supports WIT At Houston Equity Festival

Medical Bridges Inc. supports the Houston Equity Festival's twentieth anniversary production of the 1999 Pulitzer Prize winning play "Wit". "We are so appreciative to be a part of this collaboration!" says actor Pamela Vogel.

Medical Bridges Inc. works to bridge the healthcare gap worldwide by procuring and distributing medical equipment and supplies to underserved communities. www.medicalbridges.org

The Houston Equity Festival is a new collective of local professional actors, producing individual projects under the group's banner. #HoustonEquityFestival2019 HoustonEquityFestivalHome

The play's main character, Vivian Bearing, has been diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer. "Wit" illuminates the familiar, surreal feeling we experience when devastating events occur or medical examinations and hospital stays happen, to which all audience members, female and male, can relate. #WitHoustonEquityFestival @WitHouEqFest

Tickets to WIT available at MATCHouston.org or 713.521.4533. Hospital supplies provided by MEDICAL BRIDGES, INC.



Volunteer Liuda Flores, Medical Bridges Director of Operations Heidy Alvarez, Actor Pamela Vogel, Director Vance Johnson

Biomed Technician Intern Evan Lowe, Actor Pamela Vogel, Medical Bridges Director of Operations Heidy Alvarez, Volunteer Liuda Flores





