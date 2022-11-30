Performing Arts Houston Presents Dance Theatre Of Harlem Houston Education Residency

Performing Arts Houston presents Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) for a week-long Education and Community Residency, December 6-11.

The residency will offer a wide range of engagement opportunities throughout Houston, in advance of the company's performances at Jones Hall this February 3-4. These events will begin Performing Arts Houston's first presentation of Dance Theatre of Harlem in over twenty years. Joining and leading Houston Residency events is Dance Theatre of Harlem's Virginia Johnson. A founding member and past principal dancer with DTH, this year marks her twelfth and final year as Artistic Director, the culmination of a legendary 30-year career in dance. Information and registration for Dance Theatre of Harlem's Houston Education Residency events is available at www.performingartshouston.org

Dance Theatre of Harlem Houston Education Residency with Performing Arts Houston begins on December 6 with Many Hues, One Line | Dance Theatre of Harlem, a compelling panel discussion between dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem and Houston Ballet, moderated by DTH Artistic Director Virginia Jonson. This event at Houston Ballet starts at 7:15 pm. Registration is free.

Throughout the residency week, Dance Theatre of Harlem company member Christopher McDaniel will choreograph a new work for the dance students at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA). The students will premiere the new work as part of the HSPVA's Spring Dance Recital, on March 9-10, 2023.

Dance students at Bellaire High School, Meyerland Middle School, Marshall Middle School, and Ft. Bend Academy of Arts and Dance will have the opportunity to participate in private master classes led by Dance Theatre of Harlem Artist Director Johnson and members of the company.



During their visit, Dance Theatre of Harlem company members will take a tour of Houston's Freedmen's Town Conservancy on December 8 to learn about Houston's history in the one of the largest intact freed slave settlement in the nation.

On December 10 at Houston Ballet, intermediate and advanced dancers are invited to challenge and expand sharpen their ballet technique in a masterclass led by Virginia Johnson. Registration is $20 and limited to 35 pre-professional and professional dancer participants.

That same day, DTH dancers will attend the annual Holiday in the Tre festival at Houston's Emancipation Park, leading a workshop and offering a meet & greet for festival goers from 6-7 pm.

Dance Theatre of Harlem's last event of the Houston Residency will be a performance of their work Holy, Holy at Wheeler Baptist Church, during the 11:30 am worship service on December 11.

Performing Arts Houston will present Dance Theatre of Harlem February 3-4 at Jones Hall. The company will perform Higher Ground, featuring the music of Stevie Wonder, and additional repertory works including Blake Works IV by William Forsythe, and Balamouk choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

For over 55 years, Performing Arts Houston has connected audiences with exceptional artists through diverse performances and learning experiences throughout Houston communities and schools. We welcome all to ignite and cultivate passion for the performing arts and explore the vast landscape of artistic expression to discover new understanding about ourselves, create community, inspire dialogue, and enrich our world.

Performing Arts Houston Education and Community Programs leverage the individual talents of the remarkable artists we present on stage to curate programs for schools and our community to Access, Discover, and Create in the performing arts. More at performingartshouston.org.