Opera in the Heights Suspends Fall Productions and Cuts Staff

Opera in the Heights's Board of Directors and staff have made the decision to suspend its fall productions, according to a statement on their website. This includes the postponement of the 25h Anniversary All-Stars concert to a date yet to be determined, as well as the cancelation of Il Trovatore, which was to open in October of this year.

The spring repertoire - Lucia di Lammermoor and Le Nozze di Figaro - will proceed with modifications in consultation with health and event safety professionals.

The company said they are currently securing outdoor/open-air venues where socially-distanced performances can take place in a concert format for the maximum safety of both the patrons and performers. Further details about the spring schedule including dates and single ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

Opera in the Heights has also made the decision to reduce staff by furloughing nearly half of the company's positions, and cutting salaries of the remaining staff by 25%, including artistic & general director Eiki Isomura.

Season ticket holders for the 2020-21 season may convert the value of their Il Trovatore ticket into a tax-deductible charitable donation to Opera in the Heights, for which no action is necessary. Subscribers who wish to discuss other options may do so by email (info@operaintheheights.org) by August 1st; otherwise they will receive a charitable contribution receipt shortly thereafter.

Read the company's full statement at https://www.operaintheheights.org/coronavirus.

