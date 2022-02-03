National Youth Theater Presents PETER PAN in March

National Youth Theater (NYT) announces their upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical Peter Pan.

Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris "Moose" Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time.

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

The talented cast, comprised of ages 8-19, presents the show March 25-27, at Lynn Lucas Middle School Performing Arts Center located at 1304 N. Campbell Street in Willis. The directorial team includes director Aimee Bowles, vocal director Kristi Vaughn, choreographer Carla Prescott, assistant choreographer Katie Terrill, and directing intern Rachel Holland.

Cast:

Peter Pan: Gavin Cabote of Spring

Wendy Darling: Liberty Parks of Shenandoah

John Darling: Kyle Cabote of Spring

Michael Darling: Luke Holland of Willis

Mr. Darling: Jacob Holland of Willis

Mrs. Darling: Jaden Adams of Montgomery

Hook: Brent Cabote of Spring

Smee: Canaan Bowles of Tomball

Tiger Lily: Laura Cole of Magnolia

Performances:

· Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

· Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

Peter Pan is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.