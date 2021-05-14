Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company To Receive Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support HE CRIED FOR HIS MOTHER/ THE TIE THAT BINDS (Working Title). The project is a year-long collaboration between Mildred's Umbrella's Jennifer Decker, Patricia Duran and Elizabeth Keel, along with Esurient Arts director,Dabrina Sandifer and local multimedia artist/writer, Willow Curry.

Artistic Director Jennifer Decker was inspired to create this narrative last year when she read an article about George Floyd in his last moments as he was dying at the hands of a police officer. "The article mentioned that he called for his mother in his last moments", says Decker. "I had just gotten off the phone with my own mother who was upset at some troubles one of my siblings was going through, and it hit me hard that nobody feels pain for another person more than the mother of a victim of hardship or tragedy. "

Mildred's Umbrella will interview a selection of mothers in 2020 who have suffered for their children after tragic events, and from these interviews will create an original multimedia theatre production to perform at the DeLuxe Theatre in May 2022.

Mildred's Umbrella's project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding. "As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Mildred's Umbrella re engage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure."

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

For more information on Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company, please visit www.mildredsumbrella.com.