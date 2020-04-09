Mildred's Umbrella Delays Season Projects

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company has made some difficult decisions to alter plans for the remainder of its 2019-2020 season.

FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ASIA, a reading series collaboration with The Asia Society that was scheduled to take place as a live performance May 15-16, 2020, will be released mid to late May in a virtual format. Announcements will be made when dates are set.

TOOTH AND TAIL, a world premiere by Elizabeth A.M. Keel was scheduled to open May 28 in the DeLuxe Theatre as a full production will now take place September 25-October 4, 2020.

MUSEUM OF DYSFUNCTION, our short play festival scheduled for July/August 2020 will be rescheduled when it is safe to make plans again.

A 2020-2021 Season announcement will also be postponed until further notice. For more information, check our website at www.mildredsumbrella.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You