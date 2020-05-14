Miah Im Named New Studio Music Director for Houston Grand Opera

The Houston Grand Opera has named Miah Im as their new Studio Music Director, Opera Wire reports.

Im will work closely with director Brian Speck on the opera's training program as well as curating the Studio Recital Series and serve as a member of the company's casting committee.

Prior to joining Houston Grand Opera, Im spent four years as the head of music staff for the LA Opera. There, she worked as assistant conductor, pianist, and prompter. She has also served on music staffs for such organizations as Lyric Opera of Chicago, New York City, Wolf Trap Opera, Ravinia Music Festival, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, The Juilliard School, and the Centre for Opera Studies in Italy.

Read an interview with Im HERE.





