Mercury Chamber Orchestra Named Recipient Of Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

May. 17, 2019  

Mercury Chamber Orchestra is thrilled to announce an Art Works grant in the amount of $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of next season's multi-media performance of Schubert's complete song cycle "Winterreise" with distinguished tenor, Nicholas Phan, on February 15, 2020. This is the second of Schubert's three song cycles that Mercury is performing with Phan from 2019 to 2021.

National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking and will award 977 grants in this category.

"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as Mercury Chamber Orchestra are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."

"The National Endowment for the Arts is a vital advocate for the arts in this country and we are grateful for their support, not just of Mercury's own project, but for their continued commitment to the many and diverse cultural organizations across America in communities large and small," said Brian Ritter, Executive Director of Mercury Chamber Orchestra.

