Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Main Street Theater Returns to In Person Performances With JUNIE B. JONES

The MainStage will open in late September at MST's Rice Village location.

May. 27, 2021  

Main Street Theater is back! The Theater for Youth will open first with Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School this summer at MECA at TBH. The MainStage will open in late September at MST's Rice Village location.

"We are so excited to be back in the theater creating with our incredible artists and preparing for the excitement of our younger patrons." shared Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director. "Junie's spunkiness and energy make this perfect show for our re-opening!" Junie B. Jones is a much-beloved character from children's literature - and on MST's stage over the years. Performances will be held at MECA at TBH, 333 S. Jensen Dr., Houston, TX 77003:

Recommended for Kindergarten and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $20 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for summer camp groups and homeschools). Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances. There is a Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed performance July 17 at 10:30am.

"Hello! It's me . . . Junie B. Jones! I have been going to school for over one and a half entire years now. And I have learned a jillion things that will help you survive at that place." The sequel to, Junie B. Jones the Musical, this is the wisecracking first grader's newest adventure - writing her own survival guide with tips and tricks on surviving an entire day at school!

Recommended for Kindergarten and up. Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School is adapted from the JUNIE B. JONES series of books by Barbara Park. Book and Lyrics are by Marcy Heisler. Music is by Zina Goldrich.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed

Related Articles View More Houston Stories
Vincent Victoria Adapts BLAQUE TCHERIE For the Screen Photo

Vincent Victoria Adapts BLAQUE TCHERIE For the Screen

Main Street Theater Production Selected For International Festival Photo

Main Street Theater Production Selected For International Festival

Free Houston Symphony Concerts Announced At Miller Outdoor Theatre Photo

Free Houston Symphony Concerts Announced At Miller Outdoor Theatre

Live Nation Unveils Plans For Houston Music Venue The Terminal Photo

Live Nation Unveils Plans For Houston Music Venue 'The Terminal'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Young Talent Big Dreams To Stream Virtual Finals in June
  • South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Presents Nine Show Summer Series Lineup
  • Nine Board Members Join ICA Miami; Major Gifts To Support Endowment And Programming
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?