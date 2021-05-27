Main Street Theater Returns to In Person Performances With JUNIE B. JONES

Main Street Theater is back! The Theater for Youth will open first with Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School this summer at MECA at TBH. The MainStage will open in late September at MST's Rice Village location.

"We are so excited to be back in the theater creating with our incredible artists and preparing for the excitement of our younger patrons." shared Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director. "Junie's spunkiness and energy make this perfect show for our re-opening!" Junie B. Jones is a much-beloved character from children's literature - and on MST's stage over the years. Performances will be held at MECA at TBH, 333 S. Jensen Dr., Houston, TX 77003:

Recommended for Kindergarten and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $20 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for summer camp groups and homeschools). Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances. There is a Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed performance July 17 at 10:30am.

"Hello! It's me . . . Junie B. Jones! I have been going to school for over one and a half entire years now. And I have learned a jillion things that will help you survive at that place." The sequel to, Junie B. Jones the Musical, this is the wisecracking first grader's newest adventure - writing her own survival guide with tips and tricks on surviving an entire day at school!

Recommended for Kindergarten and up. Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School is adapted from the JUNIE B. JONES series of books by Barbara Park. Book and Lyrics are by Marcy Heisler. Music is by Zina Goldrich.