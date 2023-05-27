Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in June

The production runs June 22nd - July 2nd.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo 3 HIS STORY's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater Photo 4 Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater

Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater

Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater

Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present CLUE for 8 Performances from June 22nd -July 2nd (8pm & 3pm).

CLUE is written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. This production is directed and designed by John Cash Carpenter.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Approximately one hour and 30 min with NO intermission Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance (7:30/2:30), and there will be a pre-show.

Ticket Prices:

General $15.00

VIP $25.00 (limited availability) *VIP includes Premium Seating and a Tour of Clue Mansion after the show.

To purchase tickets please visit: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Houston

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season Photo
Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season

Alley Theatre announces a change in its upcoming season lineup. Alley Theatre has decided to postpone the production of Ella, and in its place, present the renowned theatrical masterpiece, Dial M for Murder.

Classical Theatre Companys 2023-24 Season Highlights A Pair Of Notable Female Roles  Photo
Classical Theatre Company's 2023-24 Season Highlights A Pair Of Notable Female Roles 

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American  Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its  2023-2024 16th Mainstage Season. As the only professional theatre company in the State of  Texas that solely produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays  that are 100 or more years old. 

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Seasons of Love And More From RENT At Theatre Under The Stars Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Seasons of Love' And More From RENT At Theatre Under The Stars

Get a first look at Theatre Under The Stars' (TUTS) brand-new original staging of Jonathan Larson's iconic Bohemian musical, RENT! Check out first look video of the songs, 'Seasons of Love' and 'Take Me Or Leave Me' below!

Dirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup Photo
Dirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) continues in the tradition of bringing gritty, thought-provoking stories to the stage with their Season 8 lineup for 2023-2024. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!


More Hot Stories For You

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming SeasonAlley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season
Classical Theatre Company's 2023-24 Season Highlights A Pair Of Notable Female Roles Classical Theatre Company's 2023-24 Season Highlights A Pair Of Notable Female Roles 
Dirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season LineupDirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup
4th Wall Theatre's 2023-2024 Season Announcement4th Wall Theatre's 2023-2024 Season Announcement

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe Video VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Deluxe Theatre (5/19-5/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse 1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Servant of Two Masters
Alley Theatre (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluey's Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phenomenal Woman
The Ensemble Theatre (6/24-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
The Hobby Center (5/31-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alley All New Festival
Alley Theatre (6/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Music of Queen
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Having Been Breathed Out
Asia Society Texas Center (6/09-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You