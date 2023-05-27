Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in June

Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present CLUE for 8 Performances from June 22nd -July 2nd (8pm & 3pm).

CLUE is written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. This production is directed and designed by John Cash Carpenter.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Approximately one hour and 30 min with NO intermission Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance (7:30/2:30), and there will be a pre-show.

Ticket Prices:

General $15.00

VIP $25.00 (limited availability) *VIP includes Premium Seating and a Tour of Clue Mansion after the show.

To purchase tickets please visit: Click Here