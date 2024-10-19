Interview: Mark Ivy of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brett Cullum: Mark Ivy is a Houston treasure, an acting legend, and a wonderful singer. Mark has been seen in almost every Houston venue. I can think of the Alley, Stages, and even TUTS Underground for those of you who remember that. He's done many iconic musicals, such as XANADU, NEXT TO NORMAL, SEUSSICAL, CINDERELLA, and THE LITTLE MERMAID. He's also done some pretty dramatic work, such as the play RABBIT HOLE and Shakespeare's 12th NIGHT, and he's also known for doing wild comedies like SHEER MADNESS. So Mark is about to appear in what I suspect is his third go-round with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. He is one of the stars at this year's October production from THEATRE UNDER THE STARS, which runs from October 22nd through November 3rd at the HOBBY CENTER.

Mark Ivy: Hello, wow! That introduction made me feel like Meryl Streep. Thank you so much.

Brett Cullum: You are the Meryl Streep of Houston, basically. So, speaking of Meryl, let's start off a little left field first. I've been thinking about this week, for some reason, about this parasocial phenomenon of how many people see actors on stage and in several shows, and they feel like they know them. And I've always had this strange crush on you because you are so funny. You are so sweet on stage, and I always walk out of the theater thinking, “Man, I would love this guy to be my best friend.” Do you find that people in Houston just think that they know you, and they say, Hi! And you have no clue who they are, and you're just like, what? Oh, hi!

Mark Ivy: I do. I get a I get a range of different interactions in the outer world. I will say that most of it is very positive, nine times out of ten. Sometimes, people feel like they've known me for a little longer and better than they probably have, but it's honestly… I think, at least for me… I love being recognized for the work that I've done. I like making people laugh or something like that. So, it's usually a very positive interaction.

Brett Cullum: What do you think would surprise those people about Mark Ivy in the real world as opposed to on stage?

Mark Ivy: Oh, maybe that I'm really bad at the laundry or something. I'm always playing catch up with laundry, or maybe I love eating, but I'm a horrible cook. But I can order on the phone really, really, really good, like, really!

Brett Cullum: I can relate to all of these. First, tell me how you got into acting. I know that's something that you've been doing since you were very young, and you obviously went to the TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre!

Mark Ivy: It was a natural pipeline for me. I started in choir when I was young, probably in 3rd or 4th grade. I have always loved singing, and with my cousins, my brother, and I, we have always liked putting on shows at our family’s home, watching SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. It was actually a production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS that I saw in Galveston. I distinctly remember turning to my mom and saying, “I can do this. This is what I want to do!”

I was talking about the urchins in the top corner in these beautiful red dresses, singing, “Come on, come on!” LITTLE SHOP definitely gave me the bug to be like, oh, I should just combine my interests of singing and being a goofball and pursue that craft.

I went to the Humphreys School affiliated with TUTS. I'm a Humphreys School alumni. It was there that they, my teachers Rozie Curtis and Charles Swan. Oh, and also Shay Rodgers! They really encouraged me to look further into it and apply to Sam Houston for their program.

And the rest. Is history, really!

Brett Cullum: It definitely is. How many times have you done LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS before this? I have seen two that I recall.

Mark Ivy: I've done it twice. This is my 3rd go at it. So I've done Seymour Seymour, and now I'm Mr. Mushnik.

Brett Cullum: Exactly this time. You are Mr. Mushnik, which is a big switch for you, just because I saw both productions with you as Seymour. So, how do you feel about switching that up so dramatically? You're going from one role to the show's father figure.

Mark Ivy: I won't lie to you. I was very nervous when I first got the offer for it. I was like, “Can I do this? Do I? Is it in my body? Do I look old enough… Seasoned enough? I should say that because old's not the right word, but I am a character actor through and through, and it has been a very fun challenge to do! I with the support of my director, Melissa Rain Anderson, and the wonderful cast, I feel like it's actually more of a natural fit for me than I ever suspected.

Brett Cullum: I'm always wondering how they are aging you up a little bit. How are you approaching that for this one? Because, Mark, you look pretty damned young.

Mark Ivy: You know we're gonna let the wig do a lot of work. No, I'm just kidding, but I will probably have a wig, and putting this spray in my hair, of course, makeup always helps. But I also do tend to read a little bit older on stage. I'm always costumed beautifully at TUTS! All those elements coming together help the character be actually realized. And you know, I don't think anyone will say, “Oh. He's actually 36!”

Brett Cullum: You look so much younger in real life. Well, and I love the fact that you embrace that title of character actor. I cannot tell you how many people get insulted when I ask them how they feel about being a character actor, and they're like, “I'm not a character actor!”

Mark Ivy: I love the title! Some of the best actors out there are character actors, so I take the moniker with pride.

Brett Cullum: What do you think it is about LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS that makes it so appealing to both audiences and theaters? I mean, it's a phenomenon.

Mark Ivy: I think everyone can kind of see themselves in it and what you would do for love. What you would do if you had fame and money force-fed to you? People see themselves in it a little bit, maybe more than they care to admit.

And because it's so out of this world, it's uniquely different in terms of the musical theater canon or movie canons. It's a giant talking green plant that eats people to grow. So if you can't find the humor in that. I don't know what to tell you.

Brett Cullum: It's so wild to think that it came from a Roger Corman B-movie that was shot in black and white and seemed like a throwaway. And then Alan Menken turned it into something beyond that. For me, the show's message is about being careful what you wish for. It almost makes it this fairy tale gone wrong. This makes sense because, let's face it, Mark Ivy, you exist best as an actor in a fairy tale—worlds like CINDERELLA, FROZEN, THE LITTLE MERMAID. You just have that personality.

Mark Ivy: Exactly. Well. [Mark begins blushing and smiling very demurely… very mindful]

Brett Cullum: Tell me a little about what will make this production unique for TUTS! I have a suspicion, but…

Mark Ivy: First of all, the talent is out of this world. The local actors mix well with all of our out-of-town folk. It is just like the perfect cast. Even though it's a LITTLE SHOP, it will feel like a really big, grand musical because of the music, the lights, and everything going on—the puppets! My God, the puppets.

Brett Cullum: It's one that I got really excited about when Dan Knechtges talked about the entire season [shameless plug for previous article], and we talked about LITTLE SHOP, but I was a little scared. I have to say I felt little heart palpitations because I'm so used to LITTLE SHOP being in a smaller, more intimate space than the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. I mean, that is where you put on PHANTOM or LES MIZ!

Mark Ivy: I think it lends itself to the show, to the play. I think that because the stakes are so high, all of our reactions are going to be so big! Even if you're in the last row, you will feel us. You will feel the tension because we are in such a big, broad world. So I think I think they marry each other in a nice way. I think with just everyone's performances, everyone will be sucked in and zoomed in. I don't think it'll be a problem.

Little shop, big big BIG drama.

Brett Cullum: Yes, and big songs!

Mark Ivy: It's just big plants, you know!

Brett Cullum: They could be much bigger in the Hobby Center. Oh, my God!

Mark Ivy: Exactly! Exactly!

Brett Cullum: You are one of my favorite actors. And so many theaters here in Houston seem to cast you on the regular. So it's always a joy to see you! But do you ever work outside of our city, or do tours, or anything like that?

Mark Ivy: No, I never have. It's not that I don't want to. That is a goal of mine in the next couple of years is to start doing more regional work elsewhere. I would love to start getting my name out in the wild world more so than just Houston. But I love working in Houston and having a full year of work.

Brett Cullum: What do you think is the hardest aspect of LITTLE SHOP? What do you think is the key to getting it right?

Mark Ivy: It's definitely the marriage between camp and reality. Yes, this is a wild show that we're talking about. But these are true feelings and intentions. The love is there. The wants are there, the greed is there, but it's also a giant plant and aliens! It's the marriage between riding the line of reality versus the Bizarro world in which the story takes place.

Brett Cullum: So THEATRE UNDER THE STARS. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is running appropriately enough, October 22nd through November 3rd, right there in the Halloween slot. I'm going to be so excited to see you playing Mr. Mushnik this time, which will be wild. It'll be a new experience because your Seymour is ingrained into my brain.

Mark Ivy: I play a good Mr. Daddy, as Seymour calls me.

Brett Cullum: Does he really? Oh, the actor does? It's not in the script, right?

Mark Ivy: No, it's in the script.

Brett Cullum: How did I forget this? Alright? Well, maybe that'll be your new nickname from now on. So there you go.

Mark Ivy: Exactly.

Brett Cullum: Your character actor's name “MR. DADDY!”

Mark Ivy: Thank you. So much.

Brett Cullum: You are welcome, Mr. Daddy.

