Interview: Grey Matter of DRAGULA Season 6 on AMC+ and Shudder

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Happy Halloween, Uglies! Grey Matter is a Houston drag performer who is appearing in the current season of THE BOULET BROTHER’S DRAGULA season 6, which can be seen on AMC+ and Shudder streaming platforms. Now, Grey took an unusual route to make it to this competition and is the franchise's first bona fide scare actor. He has worked with Houston's PHOBIA Haunted Houses since he was a teenager. Grey surprises the traditional drag queens on that show with his immaculate looks and wild performances, proving that drag cannot be put into one box. Broadway World writer Brett Cullum got a chance to talk with Grey and find out about his world and what it’s like to be on DRAGULA!

Brett Cullum: Now I was curious. How did you get started doing drag here in Houston? I read your profile in OUTSMART MAGAZINE, written by David Clarke, which mentioned the nightclub METEOR. Did you actually perform there?

Grey Matter: I did not perform at METEOR. But it was 2016, and every Thursday night, we would just go out in drag, and that's kind of when I was playing with the high femme drag and the heels! Those were good times. But I was very sad when METEOR closed.

I was kind of just feeling the waters when it came to doing drag, and it was a lot less stressful if I just showed up in drag cause, you know, I was gonna be there anyway. So I didn't get on stage there. But here I am now!

Brett Cullum: And it's impressive! How did you learn to do these horror effects with makeup? I mean, that's not a traditional skill most people have.

Grey Matter: So I started playing with special effects makeup when I was 13, going to a Halloween party, and I bought some pre-made prosthetics that had skin with safety pins going through them. Then I fell in love with haunted houses! I started as a scare actor at 16 at Phobia Haunted Houses.

The following year, I became a supervisor. The year after that, I became a manager. My monsters had a transition in them where I was more masculine and male presenting. And then it kind of got weirder and weirder. And I realized, I love DRAG RACE, I love drag, I can contour my face, I can wear lashes, and it's still considered drag. So I've done every character I can think of, and I really do like mixing and doing masculine-feminine, but pretty much everything I do is just a weird creature, and it's pretty genderless. Drag has been very binary in its roots, and we're moving to more of a nonbinary inclusive society. Well, as the LGBT community is. I don't know about the rest of the world, but the whole argument that what I do isn't drag doesn't bother me. I know what I do, and it's fun. I love it, and I like doing whatever I want to do.

Brett Cullum: Did you hear from traditional drag queens when they found out? Did they come at you or anything like that?

Grey Matter: Yeah, I have been a fan of DRAGULA since 2016. So I saw it with previous contestants a lot with Dahli and Orgotik, and you know, it's just a tired conversation, and a couple of girls did bring it up. It wasn't personally from them, but they're just like, how do you explain this to a drag queen that does pageants and is in full traditional drag? And I'm like, just open up your mind a little bit.

Brett Cullum: One of the things that I love about DRAGULA is from the jump; the Boulet Brothers included all genders. They included kings, they included people who were non-binary, and they brought in everything and everybody! Do you sew as well? Cause your costumes are amazing!

Grey Matter: I can, but I'm not a seamster. I have Yahairia DeHill, who designs most of my looks, and she's incredible. I come at her with a vision, and she can execute and elevate it. She went through a lot of pressure getting Blackberri's package ready last year, so I knew she was the one to go to.

Brett Cullum: Blackberri's package was impressive, and yours, so far, has been just as impressive, too. I mean, my jaw just hits the floor when you come out.

Grey Matter: Thank you.

Brett Cullum: One thing I'm noticing on the show is that your costumes always incorporate this color: gray. It seems like there's a little touch of it somewhere. It's not all one color. For example, the first couple of looks I noticed were really prominent gray, and then your Easter rabbit just had a touch of it. I also noticed that you have an exposed brain in most of them. Is that like a signature?

Grey Matter: That is a signature! My signature headpiece is grey matter. It identifies me as I shapeshift and evolve into different characters. So, I think it keeps me recognizable. It also really helps with my branding. So before actually adopting that signature version of it in my looks, I'd always put something down the center of my head. I unconsciously morphed into that. Last year, I did a couple of looks without it, and going back, I wish I incorporated them in that as well.

Brett Cullum: Well, let's talk a little bit. I know we can't dive into the show because you're under the auspices of an NDA. So, let's talk about Houston a little bit, as well as the drag scene here. Are you a part of the alternative drag scene? Are you aware of it?

Grey Matter: I'm definitely aware of it. I don't have a home bar here in Houston. Usually, I do it for the haunted house when I'm in character. In the last 3 years, I got sober, so I kind of took a step back from nightlife. But I know Houston has something going on every single night of the week as far as drag and drag performances go. Ripcord usually does the DRAGULA viewing party. I don't think they're doing it this year, but Annalie Taylor and Luna The Lilies are some of my favorite drag performers here in Houston; always up to no good.

Brett Cullum: Well, it's interesting. I noticed Barcode is doing a lot with Preston's Cabinet of Curiosities: a theme show here and there and things like that. Houston was the first place I saw this style of drag because I came from the South and saw lots of pageantry. I've been proud of Houston blowing it up a little bit. I'd love to see somebody come in and push even more. And I think you're one of those people who could do that easily. What are your plans to do after you finish slaying Dragula?

Grey Matter: Yeah, right now, I'm getting through the busy October season, and then, once my schedule frees up a bit, I will start touring a bit to small venues. And other events, like I'm doing the one with the Boulets on the 26th of October. I'm just gonna see where life takes me. Obviously, I want to get in front of fans and be able to connect and relate with them. That's kind of what this whole thing is about being able to travel to different parts of the States or even abroad, which would be incredible. So that's what I have right now, but definitely just being able to show the world who Grey Matter is and what I'm capable of.

Brett Cullum: Were you nervous before the show aired? Were you thinking, “Oh, my gosh! How are they gonna react to me?”

Grey Matter: I think there's always that fear that. Who knows what's gonna be said, how it's gonna be shown, or how it's gonna be perceived? But so far, it's been overwhelmingly positive. We've had a few toxic fans saying bad things about other performers, which I do not condone. You're not supporting me by tearing down another artist. But overall, it's been incredible.

Brett Cullum: You're bringing the horror. You're bringing the scare actor! But you're an awesome performer, and I think everybody was really surprised. Where did you learn to perform? Did you do theater, or is this just your scare actor background?

Grey Matter: When I was 16, it was the only time that I was actually a scare actor. The rest of the time, I've been able to interact with guests outside the park while waiting to go into the houses. And that kind of acting and performing is very different because you're not jumping in and out of a dark hole. You're being seen 360 degrees. If someone's not scared of you, you interact with them and try and make them laugh. You're taking photos with people. So you always want to be and look your best because you're representing yourself in a photo that someone else will take away. Being able to do that over the past 15 years has helped with being in front of cameras and interacting with people. I'm just a silly, wild little goblin underneath my scary exterior. So, I enjoy the more whimsical acting. Great if you're scared! That's cool, too. But I just like entertaining. So, I think that definitely helps to be on the main stage of DRAGULA. Also, I made a lot of videos with my friend Black Tip Betty that featured my art. So, I already knew how to work with the camera, which definitely gave me a leg up.

Brett Cullum: Let's talk about horror, too. When did you get into horror? Were you always a horror kid?

Grey Matter: I was a horrible kid! So I remember my older brother was fascinated with horror and would have these books. I remember seeing, like Freddie and Jason, and being incredibly terrified but also very intrigued. But I was also the kid who would check the closets and under the bed and pray that a plane wouldn't crash into my house. I was very scared but also very intrigued by anything that went bump in the night. I really liked GOOSEBUMPS. I think that's really kind of where my love and fascination came from.

Brett Cullum: All right, real quick. What's your favorite horror franchise?

Leo Loving: Oh, God! You know what? When it comes to horror movies, the thing that I like the most is the artistry, which can be a 2-second moment of the film. I don't think there's necessarily a favorite franchise or something that I'm obsessed with. I do like older movies. Pre-CGI is important because a lot more goes into the set design, construction, and practical effects. And that's really what I live for. There is obviously a place for CGI. But the original ALIENS were great. Still, my favorite movie of all time is THE CELL. It's just a wonderful masterpiece.

Brett Cullum: Alright. Well, thank you, Grey Matter, for talking about all of this with us just in time for HALLOWEEN! I could talk to you all day because I am such a horror fan, and I've been such a new fan of yours. Tell us about where we can go, as I know. I want to buy some of your merch because your shirts look incredible.

Grey Matter: Thank you! So, on all social media platforms, it's @greymatterfx. On the website that I run, I ship out my own merch, and everything is GREYMATTERFX.COM! I have shirts. I have some enamel pins. I have signed Polaroids. I have a couple of other little odds and ends. I do stickers and custom Bolo ties. I'm just trying to do a little bit of everything.

Brett Cullum: Yeah, we'll get ready because I'm sure you're about to go into overdrive with these rabid fans.

Grey Matter: That's the goal.

Brett CUllum: You'll be there easily. So congratulations on making it to season 6 with this particularly wild cast. I can't wait to see how this all turns out. We're all rooting for you here, though. So you've already made us proud.

Grey Matter: Thank you so much. It's a pleasure being able to watch the show kinda as a fan as well because I don't remember what the hell happened in most cases. I will do it if I say something and have to send an apology text later.

You can catch GREY MATTER in Houston often at PHOBIA HAUNTED HOUSE located at 5250 S Sam Houston Pkwy. He will also be attending events organized by the Boulet Brothers, and we hope he emerges in local clubs and theaters around Houston soon! You can catch DRAGULA Season Six on AMC+ and SHUDDER streaming platforms. HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM ALL OF US HERE AT BROADWAY WORLD!

Comments