Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Grand Opera Launches Spring Repertoire With Puccini's TOSCA

Performances run April 21 - May 5.

Mar. 03, 2023 Â 
Houston Grand Opera Launches Spring Repertoire With Puccini's TOSCA

On April 21, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) opens its spring repertoire with Puccini's Tosca, one of the world's most beloved-and performed-operas. This riveting production is led by soprano Tamara Wilson, a Butler Studio alumna who is now one of the most recognizable voices in opera, in her role debut as the diva Tosca-a destination achievement for the world's great sopranos.

Star tenor Jonathan Tetelman makes his company debut as the heroine's beloved Cavaradossi, with Grammy-nominated baritone Rod Gilfry returning to HGO as the powerful villain Scarpia, who comes between the lovers after Cavaradossi hides a political prisoner, leading to tragedy. Frequent HGO collaborator John Caird directs, with Benjamin Manis conducting.

A co-production with Lyric Opera of Chicago, the opera runs two hours and 31 minutes with two intermissions. It is sung in Italian with projected English translation.

The cast of Tosca includes soprano Tamara Wilson as Tosca, tenor Jonathan Tetelman as Cavaradossi, and baritone Rod Gilfry as Scarpia, as well as two Butler Studio alumni: bass baritone Nicholas Newton as Sacristan and bass Daniel Noyola as Angelotti. Tenor Matthew Grills makes his HGO debut as Spoletta. John Caird directs, with Benjamin Manis at the podium.

When: Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

Tariff: Tickets range from $20 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.




Ars Lyrica Houston Celebrates THE WELL-TEMPERED CLAVIER 300th Anniversary Celebration Photo
Ars Lyrica Houston Celebrates THE WELL-TEMPERED CLAVIER 300th Anniversary Celebration
On Sunday, March 12th at 6 pm CT, Ars Lyrica Houston will present The Well-Tempered Clavier 300th Anniversary Celebration: Panel Discussion. This live Zoom panel is free with registration and features three internationally recognized music experts discussing J.S. Bach's legacy. Ars Lyrica Artistic Director Matthew Dirst, a leading scholar of Bach's keyboard music, will be joined by harpsichord builder John Phillips (Berkeley, California) and scholar David Yearsley (Cornell University).
Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley PÃ©rez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB Photo
Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley PÃ©rez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
Get a first look at photos of Jackie Burns, Ashley PÃ©rez Flanagan and more in Cowboy Bob at Alley Theatre!
Cast & Creative Team Announced for SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Photo
Cast & Creative Team Announced for SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team ofÂ Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily.
Interview: Lead Ballerina Jessica Collado Shares With Us the Behind-the-Scenes of SUMMER A Photo
Interview: Lead Ballerina Jessica Collado Shares With Us the Behind-the-Scenes of SUMMER AND SMOKE's Premiere at the Houston Ballet
Next week, Houston Ballet is presenting the premiere of Cathy Marston'sÂ SUMMER AND SMOKE, inspired by Tennessee Williams' play. It was my joy to speak with Jessica Collado, one of the leads for SUMMER AND SMOKE; I learned about her background, how SUMMER AND SMOKE was uniquely developed, and what we can expect from this beautiful production.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley PÃ©rez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley TheatrePhotos: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley PÃ©rez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
March 1, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Jackie Burns, Ashley PÃ©rez Flanagan and more in Cowboy Bob at Alley Theatre!
Cast & Creative Team Announced for SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley TheatreCast & Creative Team Announced for SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
February 28, 2023

Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team ofÂ Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily.
Main Street Theater to Present MISS NELSON IS MISSING and More Spring Break Activities for FamiliesMain Street Theater to Present MISS NELSON IS MISSING and More Spring Break Activities for Families
February 25, 2023

Main Street Theater will have 4 different Spring Break offerings for children and families.
Texas Premiere of SANCTUARY CITY to Open at 4th Wall Theatre Company in MarchÂ Â Â Â Texas Premiere of SANCTUARY CITY to Open at 4th Wall Theatre Company in MarchÂ Â Â Â 
February 23, 2023

4th Wall Theatre Company continues its streak of Houston premieres with theÂ  penultimate play of its season, SANCTUARY CITY by Martyna Majok opening on March 24, 2023.
Ted Swindley Theatre Workshop In Association With Dirt Dogs Unleashed Presents THE BOOK OF MARYTed Swindley Theatre Workshop In Association With Dirt Dogs Unleashed Presents THE BOOK OF MARY
February 23, 2023

Get ready for the ultimate theatrical collaboration as two Houston legends join forces to bring you The Book of Mary (It Costs a Lot to Be Real). Mary Hooper's self-authored, one-woman show promises to be a standout productionâ€“with Director Ted Swindley at the helm and Mary taking center stage in the spotlight where she belongs. It's a show filled with laughter and heart that you won't want to miss.
share