Houston Ballet Cancels In-Person Performances Through June 2021

The Houston Ballet has announced the cancellation of all in-person performances for the remainder of its 2020-21 Season, The Houston Press reports. The Ballet will continue its virtual offerings.

"Safety remains our top priority during this unprecedented time," said Jim Nelson, Houston Ballet Executive Director in a press release. "We continue to work closely with infectious disease experts at Houston Methodist Hospital to ensure the safety of our dancers, students, staff and audience."

Affected productions include La Bayadère, choreographed by Artistic Director Stanton Welch, which was set for February 25-March 7, Rock, Roll & Tutus set for March, The Rite of Spring set for late May to early June, as well as Aladdin later in June.

All live performances through June 2021 will not take place.

For more information about its upcoming digital offerings, visit houstonballet.org.

Read more on The Houston Press.

