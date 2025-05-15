Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston Brings THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE to River Oaks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston will present the 1983 movie musical, “The Pirates of Penzance” on Wednesday, June 4 at the historic River Oaks Theatre, with $5 of every ticket sold benefiting the Society. “The Pirates of Penzance” operetta was performed by G&S Houston in the summer of 2023, playing to sold-out crowds.

This Gilbert and Sullivan classic musical comedy of mistaken identity comes swashbuckling to the screen with all the laughs, songs and stars that made it a long-running Broadway smash. Kevin Kline reprises his Tony Award-winning role as The Pirate King, along with Angela Lansbury, Linda Ronstadt, George Rose and Rex Smith in the story of a roguish pirate king and his adventurous young charge who explore the coastline in search of treasure and romance.

The musical style of The Pirates of Penzance is characterized by its catchy melodies, humorous lyrics, and witty use of operatic conventions. The music, composed by Arthur Sullivan with libretto by W.S. Gilbert, features a blend of styles, including comic operetta, parody, and some more serious musical moments.

WHO: The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston, founded in 1952, is Houston's oldest opera company and is dedicated to preserving and sharing the delightful comic operas of the Victorian-era team of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. Every summer in late July, the Society stages a theater production of one of their 10 major comic operas. This year's production is the fairies vs. House of Lords satire Iolanthe (pronounced "eye-oh-LAN-thee"), with tickets going on sale in early June.

