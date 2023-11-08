GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater (MST) continues its popular holiday tradition of the Pemberley plays with the latest in the series by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon: Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley. Main Street has previously produced the first two plays in the Christmas at Pemberley series, Miss Bennet and The Wickhams, both of which became hits and holiday favorites for many families across Houston and beyond since 2017 when MST first introduced the Pride and Prejudice sequel to Houston.

Over the years, Robin Robinson has directed all three plays in the series. “Each play in the series gives insight into Jane Austen’s beloved characters from a different point of view, but all have a similar theme of family and taking control of one’s own future,” shares Ms. Robinson. “Regardless of what era we are in, family relationships can be frustrating but rewarding, and taking charge of what we want to do with our lives is a timeless endeavor. Directing Georgiana and Kitty has brought these themes full circle as we meet new characters and experience their quest for love and acceptance. It’s been a great ‘ride’ through all three of these plays and a fabulous experience with all three casts.”

Audiences will see familiar faces such as Lindsay Ehrhardt who played the hilariously hard-edged Anne de Bourgh in Miss Bennet. Alexandra Szeto-Joe is back as Bennet sister Lydia; Ms. Szeto-Joe also played Cassie in last season’s production of The Wickhams. Yemi Otulana is back as sister Jane. Chaney Moore has played Mary Bennet multiple times over the years as returns as Mary once more. And real life married couple Spencer Plachy and Laura Kaldis are back once again as Mr. and Mrs. Darcy whom they have now played in all 3 Pemberley plays. The rest of the cast includes Clara Marsh (The Last Wife, The Coast of Utopia), Ian Lewis (Peace in Our Time), and Patrick Fretwell.

Opening night is Saturday, November 18 at 7:30pm, and the production runs through December 17 at MST – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm with a Wednesday night performance at 7:30pm on November 22 (there is no performance on Thanksgiving Day). Tickets are $39 - $59, depending on date, section, and availability. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Open “in-sync” captioning is available Sunday, November 26 at 3:00pm.

Pride Night is Thursday, December 7. Pre-show happy hour & special entertainment beginning at 6:45pm plus a post-show Karaoke Cabaret with artists Tamara Siler, Amanda Parker, and Scott Clark. Pride Night Media Sponsor: OutSmart Magazine.

About Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

The final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley series follows two close friends: Mr. Darcy’s younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. It is Christmastime at Pemberley and the pair impatiently await the imminent arrival of Henry Grey, Georgiana’s shy, secret correspondent and love interest. When Henry enters a family holiday in full force and is met by the unwelcoming presence of Mr. Darcy, Georgiana fears her chance at love will be lost forever. But somehow, love always finds a way!

Photo Credit: Pin Lim, Forest Photography