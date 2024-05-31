FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Main Street Theater in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Main Street Theater’s production of Fancy Nancy The Musical based on the popular Fancy Nancy books by Jane O’Connor, with book and lyrics by Susan Di Lallo, and music and lyrics by Danny Abosch, opens June 15 and plays through July 28. The production will be at MST’s Midtown location at 3400 Main Street, 77002 at the MATCH and is recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older.



Ticket Prices: $18 - $30



Performances will run June 15, 22, 29 and July 13, 20, 27, 2024 at 10:30am & 1:30pm and July 21 & 28, 2024 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm.

ACCOMMODATIONS PERFORMANCES:

June 15 at 10:30am: Audio-described Performance

June 15 at 1:30pm: Relaxed / Sensory-Friendly Performance

July 27 at 1:30pm: ASL Performance



Along with her best friend, Bree, Fancy Nancy couldn’t be more excited about their upcoming dance show. After all, it’s all about mermaids, and who knows how to be a fancy, glamorous mermaid better than Fancy Nancy? A fancy, frilly story that will have fans shouting, “Encore!”

