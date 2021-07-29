Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Announces Season 6 Lineup for 2021-2022

Following a delay lasting more than a year, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. has announced its return to live theatrical performances with their Season 6 lineup for 2021-2022. The season opens in October with a tale of strength, bravery, and beheadings in Lauren Gunderson's gritty comedy, The Revolutionists. February takes us back to where it all began, as DDTCo. presents a "reboot" of their first show, A Steady Rain by Keith Huff. The season closes in the late spring with the rescheduled production of Bruce Norris' Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a home in the Chicago neighborhood of Clybourne Park. All productions will be performed at MATCH in Midtown Houston.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Written by: Lauren Gunderson

Directed by: Ananka Kohnitz

Performance dates: Oct 22 - Nov 6, 2021

Four badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, female-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.

A STEADY RAIN

Written by: Keith Huff

Directed by: Malinda L. Beckham

Performance dates: Feb 18 - March 6, 2022

The years'-long bond between two Chicago police officers begins to unravel after a routine investigation leads to the death of a young boy. Loosely based on an actual incident involving serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, A Steady Rain explores issues of loyalty, betrayal, friendship, and honor, as one of the cops has to take the blame for the boy's death when the truth of what happened is eventually revealed.

Originally produced as the opening play in its inaugural season, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. restages the gritty Chicago drama with an updated score composed by self-described "cinematic pop musician and performer," Hescher.

CLYBOURNE PARK

Written by: Bruce Norris

Directed by: Ron Jones

Performance dates: May 27 - June 11, 2022

An homage to Lorraine Hansberry's 1959 play, A Raisin in the Sun, Clybourne Park examines the evolution of a Chicago neighborhood over a 50-year time span. Act One takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a Black family. Act Two is set in the same house in 2009, as the now predominantly Black neighborhood faces gentrification. With the same cast appearing in both acts, Clybourne Park examines how people and places evolve over time and play different roles in society's progress-or the hindrance thereof.

www.dirtdogstheatre.org