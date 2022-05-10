DACAMERA Announces 2022-23 Season and Return Of Houston SUMMERJAZZ

DACAMERA, the Houston-based producer and presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, announces programming for its 2022/2023 season. Highlights of the upcoming season include Osvaldo Golijov's genre-defying Falling Out of Time, performed by members of the Silk Road Ensemble; the world premiere of Houston native jazz drummer and composer Kendrick Scott's Unearthed, inspired by the Sugar Land 95; and the Texas debut of Paris's Ensemble Intercontemporain, founded by composer Pierre Boulez and conducted by Matthias Pintscher.

The 2022/2023 season will introduce many notable DACAMERA and Houston debuts, including pianist Emanuel Ax; violinist Gil Shaham; the Grammy Award-nominated Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio; baroque ensemble Ruckus with flute soloist Emi Ferguson; and Finland's Meta4 quartet. The season's jazz series also features the return of several fan favorites, including saxophonists Branford Marsalis and Miguel Zenón; vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant; bass player Christian McBride; and pianist Sullivan Fortner.

In conjunction with the 2022/2023 season, DACAMERA announces the second annual Houston SUMMERJAZZ, taking place August 19 and 20 at the Wortham Theater Center. The two-day festival features performances by three DACAMERA audience favorites: vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, percussionist Pedrito Martinez and saxophonist Joshua Redman's latest project, 3x3.

"It is with great excitement that we announce our very ambitious 2022-23 season, representing a quintessentially DACAMERA diverse line-up of international performers and ground-breaking creators in a unique series of concerts," said DACAMERA Artistic Director Sarah Rothenberg. "There is a powerful theme of memory that runs through our multi-disciplinary offerings - a program of music and poetry celebrating Polish poet Adam Zagajewski; Osvaldo Golijov's "mesmerizing" Falling Out of Time; and the world premiere of a new DACAMERA original production, UNEARTHED, commemorating the Sugar Land 95 convict laborers. With this season, DACAMERA once again commits itself to seeking new connections between music and the world we live in, bringing inspiration, discovery and transcendent beauty into the concert hall."

The 2022/2023 season opens on Friday, October 14 at Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center with the much-anticipated DACAMERA debut of violinist Gil Shaham with his longtime collaborator, pianist Akira Eguchi. Shaham's flawless technique and inimitable warmth have solidified his place as one of the preeminent violinists of our time. His many accolades include the Avery Fisher Prize, a Grammy Award and Musical America's "Instrumentalist of the Year."

DACAMERA's longstanding collaboration with The Menil Collection continues this season with performances by: pianist Jeremy Denk, performing Bach's revered masterpiece The Well-Tempered Clavier; award-winning Finnish quartet Meta4 with its latest project Pola(r)kreis: Drifting North for the ensemble's Houston debut; and Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist Sullivan Fortner in a solo performance featuring his trademark mix of infusing traditional and soulful sounds. DACAMERA will also co-present a free concert with the Menil Collection in the Walter Di Maria exhibition gallery for composer and pianist Michael Harrison's Revelation: Music for Just Intonation, in conjunction with Jeremy Denk's The Well-Tempered Clavier. On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Sarah Rothenberg will be joined by cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton at the Menil Collection for a recital of works from Bach, Beethoven, Ustvolskaya and Mahler.

On Monday, February 27, 2023, DACAMERA and INPRINT will present a poetry and music night at the Menil Collection to celebrate the life and work of Polish poet Adam Zagajewski (1945-2021). A prize-winning writer of international renown, Zagajewski acquired loyal readers around the world through his insightful and quietly radiant poems. As a member of the University of Houston Creative Writing Program faculty, Zagajewski journeyed to Houston from Paris, and later Krakow, every spring for 18 years. The beloved poet leaves a vibrant legacy of friends, students, and colleagues across the U.S. For the poetry and music night, French cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton and pianist Sarah Rothenberg will perform music that inspired many of Zagajewski's poems in between readings of his work, including his newest book, TRUE LIFE, to be released posthumously in February of 2023. Readers will include celebrated poet and author Edward Hirsch, president of the Guggenheim Foundation; Rich Levy, Executive Director of Inprint; and community leader and friend, Lillie Robertson.

Houston native jazz artist Kendrick Scott takes to the DACAMERA stage for the world premiere of Unearthed, a new production inspired by the Sugar Land 95. When breaking ground on a new facility in 2018, Sugar Land ISD found the remains of 95 people in an unmarked grave. Now known as the Sugar Land 95, the people found were inmates at the Bullhead Convict Labor Camp between 1879 and 1909, a camp that was part of a state-sanctioned convict leasing system in Texas that lasted into the 1910s. Scott joins forces with the talents of the Harlem String Quartet, pianist Gerald Clayton, saxophonist Walter Smith III, bassist Joe Sanders, poet Deborah Mouton and artist Robert Hodge to explore this tragic chapter of our local history.

Other jazz series concerts include: the Branford Marsalis Quartet, led by three-time Grammy winner, composer and saxophonist Branford Marsalis; Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellow alto saxophonist Miguel Zenón; the return of vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant with an 8-piece band; and jazz bassist Christian McBride with his Philadelphia-inspired, piano-less quartet, New Jawn.

DACAMERA's chamber music series features its signature mix of classical greats and emerging artists: the Julliard String Quartet, whose concert includes a new work by celebrated young composer Tyson Davis; baroque ensemble Ruckus in collaboration with acclaimed English-American flutist Emi Ferguson in a joyous romp of some of Bach's most playful and transcendent works, with new arrangements of Bach's flute sonatas and keyboard preludes; Paris's Ensemble Intercontemporain with conductor Matthias Pintscher for their first-ever Texas performance; the Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio performing Schubert and Tchaikovsky; composer Osvaldo Golijov's Falling Out of Time commissioned and performed by members of the Silk Road Ensemble, inspired by Israeli novelist David Grossman's book; and pianist Emanuel Ax, playing works of Schubert and Schumann in his long-awaited DACAMERA debut.



Season ticket packages and ticket packages for Houston SUMMERJAZZ are on sale now at dacamera.com.