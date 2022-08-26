Core Dance Announces 2022-2023 Season

Core Dance's 2022-23 Season offers a full and diverse schedule of arts offerings including Screen Dance, live performance, touring in the States and abroad, community events, and classes.

Our 2022-23 Season at a glance:

September 1, 2022 is the first day of Morning Class. This season Core Dance welcomes a regular faculty to the Core Dance Studios for, Monday- Friday class offerings. Faculty includes Anna Bracewell-Crowder, Kristin O'Neal, Mestre Fran and Julio Medina. Space is limited with advance registration available on our website.

inside:out The Collection 9/1-30/2022 - The Core Dance 2022-23 Season will open with inside:out, Core Dance's project that features programs and productions of Core Dance as video installations. inside:out The Collection, a Screen Dance project by Sue Schroeder in collaboration with Amador Artiga (Video) and Christian Meyer (Music). Screening 09/01/2022-09/30/2022, The Collection offers a glimpse into last season's touring project, 19th Century (wo)Man: A Contemporary Intervention that took place at the National Gallery Prague in October 2021.

For Core Dance's 2022-23 REEL Art Series, Valerie Massadian (France), Michael Eckblad (USA), Lori Teague (USA), Amador Artiga (Czech Republic/Spain) and Loren McFalls (USA) will premiere video installation works commissioned by Core Dance and inspired by the theme, Gestures. Created specifically for installation on the storefront windows of the Core Dance Studios on Decatur Square, each artist's work will then screen for an extended viewing period:

Gesture 1- Valerie Massadian- 10/01/2022 -11/17/2022

Gesture 2- Michael Eckblad- 11/18/2022-1/05/2023

Gesture 3- Lori Teague- 1/06/2023-02/16/2023

Gesture 4- Amador Artiga - 02/17/2023-03/30/2023

Gesture 5- Loren McFalls- 03/31/2023-05/25/2023

1830EST: Artists Talk- Streamed Monthly 09/2022-05/2023 - 1830EST invites viewers to explore art-making practices through the lens of working artists and their creativity. Each episode assembles multiple viewpoints and includes interviews, field recordings, soundscapes and stories representing the diverse, creative practitioners within the Core Dance global landscape

Bi-annual participation in Global Water Dances

Global Water Dances-Braiding Time, Memory and Water

Sue Schroeder in collaboration with the work of Jonathan Keats (The Erosion of Time) will create Braiding Time, Memory and Water. With the braid at the core of the performance and accompanying a community based residency, the work follows the naturally-occurring art form that is composed and performed by a river as it flows. The composition is inscribed in the floodplain through ongoing performance, which can be heard by listening to changes in tone and dynamics while following the river's course. The performance of the composition varies with fluctuations in flow rate. The rivers and creeks, therefore, act as natural timekeepers and are collaborators in the performance(s).

And touring projects to include:

home, world premiere in southern France

Filmed in France and Poland with an international community of dance artists, home is a cinematic exploration of the enduring qualities of "home" through the body and in nature as the physical structure of the house erodes away. Directed by Core Dance Artistic Director, Sue Schroeder (Dance Maker) and Adam Larsen (filmmaker)

Sue Schroeder's attendance at Jerusalem Dance Week

Sue Schroeder's residence at Children & Network's Inside-Out International Conference

For more than four decades, Core Dance has embraced the human form, the creative process and the artist working within it. An award-winning contemporary dance organization with global impact, Core Dance creates, performs, and produces compelling original art that empowers communities to see the self in others. In 1980, Core Dance was co-founded in Houston, Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sister, Kathy Russell. Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base. Amplifying the context for art making that is relevant, Core Dance makes Art to illuminate, Art to educate, Art to question and is internationally recognized for its artistically driven research practices, the authenticity of its Art, its socially relevant creations and its work as an artistic incubator and convener.