Company OnStage will present Pinocchio Commedia, by Johnny Simons adapted from Carlo Collodi's classic. Directed by Jonathan Gonzalez and produced by special arrangement with Family Plays of Woodstock, Illinois.

Saturdays, March 14th - April 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am & 1:30 pm

Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Adapted by Johnny Simons

The charming tale of the wooden puppet Pinocchio, who dreams of becoming a real boy, is brought to life in true Italian, commedia dell'arte fashion. Our story begins with a troupe of strolling commedia players exploding into the theatre with their noisy props and crude scenery; Arlecchino, Pantalone, Razullo, Beltrama, Pulcinella, Pedrolina, and Columbina. All the familiar characters of Carlo Collodi's story are portrayed in flamboyant and colorful fashion providing entertainment for adults as well as children.

Performances are Saturdays, March 14th - April 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am and 1:30 pm, and a Sunday matinee performance on March 22nd, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door and through our box office at www.companyonstage.org. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Visit and like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thecompanyonstage to keep track of COS goings-on, special events, audition notices, and announcements, or call 713-726-1219 for more information.





