Cirque Du Soleil Kicks Off Relaunch Of Global Touring Operations Under The Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park

Following the successful reopening of four of its Las Vegas resident productions, Cirque du Soleil has chosen Houston to relaunch its first touring touring production. Alegría, which had to pause performances at Sam Houston Race Park in March 2020 due to the global pandemic, is bringing its Big Top back to Houston for an extended series of performances starting November 13.

"It is important for us to reopen Alegría in Houston where it all stopped in 2020," said Mike Newquist, Senior Vice-President - Touring Shows for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "The city has always been extremely supportive of our productions throughout the years. We want to offer our local fans the opportunity to experience live entertainment again and enjoy Alegría as they were meant to prior to the pandemic; Intermission is finally over."

Since June, Cirque du Soleil has been delighting audiences again in Las Vegas with the reopening of its resident productions Mystère, "O", The Beatles LOVE, and Michael Jackson ONE. The November 13th opening of Alegría in Houston will mark the official return of touring productions for the company, to be followed by LUZIA in London and KOOZA in Punta Cana in January 2022.

Tickets for Houston performances of Alegría are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.