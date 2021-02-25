Black Broadway Men Launches GoFundMe For Texas Fundraiser and Partners With Houston CARES

Now more than ever, it is clear that Black and Brown communities remain vulnerable and are most deeply impacted by both natural and man-made disasters. BLACK BROADWAY MEN has partnered with Houston CARES, an affiliate of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, to get much needed supplies and supports to children and families in need.

Working together, they will ensure that the organizations who are most connected to their communities will have additional resources to meet the moment. HOUSTON CARES will be the hands-on entity distributing every single penny they receive from them to African American & underserved communities in the Third and Fifth ward of Texas with food resources, housing assistance, clean water and essential needed services in Texas. Through their principle of UNITY, they are seeking to raise at least a minimum of $5,000.00 by asking everyone they can to join them in this journey of surpassing their goal and providing incredible financial support to the hurting communities in Texas as soon as possible.

You can donate to the GOFUNDME at www.BLACKBROADWAYMEN.org or go click here: https://gofund.me/41c94d01. They want to do more than spread joy from the Broadway stage. They want to do all they can to help off the stage to save as many lives as they can...together.

Please join them by donating & giving what you can today as they do all that they can to bring their principals of Unity and Strength to the incredibly resilient people of Texas so they can continue to live in their rich Legacy. No amount is too large or too small. They thank you in advance and can't wait to make a difference together!!