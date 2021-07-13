BWW Review: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at STAGES Theatre is A Wonderful Slow Burn

In a world where the Black Lives Matter movement is a focal point, and many organizations are changing their views on diversity, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill at STAGES Theatre in Montrose provides a glimpse of why equality is important. The title character's nickname of Lady Day, otherwise known as Billie Holiday, takes the audience on her life journey. While the origin story of her nickname is different, it brings to light a ton of trauma that women of color during her lifetime experienced. Played by the brilliant Dequina Moore, Moore brings Billie Holliday to life most playfully and tragically. As Moore dances, grooves, and moves about the stage, we see the character sip slowly into a stupor. In the beginning, we experience a bright and bubbly personality, and then the slow descent into a drunken stupor prevails, leaving the audience in an emotional daze. Moore provides a beautiful slow burn embodying Billie Holliday in her own uniquely passionate way.

However, one shouldn't give too much away of the story besides the fact that this show is not your average jukebox musical. Instead of the complicated storylines of other bio-jukebox musicals such as Jersey Boys or Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, Lady Day instead is a 90-minute tour-de-force monologue. While there are some comedic stories, there are quite a few heartbreaking ones. In the contemporary world, we discuss equity for everyone. This production embodies why this notion is so important.

Lady Day explains her troubles with men throughout the piece, and Werner L. Richmond portrays the kind but hustling piano player. The gentleman playing her accompaniment, Jimmy Powers, is a. powerful supporting character. A favorite moment is when he tries to assure Lady Day that her flowers are with her. While men of mid-century America are sometimes seen as problematic jerks, Jimmy Powers is the antithesis of this. One can tell he only wants what is best for his starlet. The musicians on stage, Ronnie Mason Jr. playing the Cello and Derrick James playing the drums, are some of the most fantastic foils for Jimmy Powers and Lady Day. While neither has lines, one can see their emotional struggle as they perform with such a complicated figure.

Werner L. Richmond as Jimmy Powers

and Dequina Moore in

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

at STAGES Theatre

A huge kudos to Dr. Diante Glover Jones-Clark, the Dramaturg of the production, which provided some inspiration from the annals of history for the audience to feel as if they stepped through time. The scenic elements by Austin B. Abernathy are outstanding as the audience is transported to 1959 Philly. Hannah Anderson and her excellent dressing of the famous figure were effervescent. If there is one critique about the production is the odd sound design that occasionally occurred. A large train sound was a little jarring, overtaking the performer's words. This weird sound choice is the only critique on the design side and, to be honest, can easily be fixed.

Lady Day is running until August 8 at STAGE Theatre, both being live-streamed and in person. Some comments on attending the live performance. Performance times are Wednesday-Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday's at 8:00 PM, Saturday's at 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets start at $25 and are available at stageshouston.com. Please make sure you wear your mask! STAGES requires in-person audience members to wear a mask. I hope to see this production again before the end of its run, taking more family members to experience the fantastic Moore's portrayal of Billie Holliday.