BWW Review: Houston Grand Opera's Pushes Boundaries in Mozart's Exhilarating THE MAGIC FLUTE

Tamino: Can what I have seen and heard be real?

Co-Directors Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade's production of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE as staged by the Houston Grand Opera is brilliant and astounding. From the incredible set and projection design to its clever staging and superb acting-this production is one that even a "non-opera-goer" should attend. While the production is primarily in German, this is one of the most accessible operas for anyone and everyone. As far as it's concerned to this reviewer, you must make every attempt to attend this production.

Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE is a fairy tale that infuses many classic storytelling troupes. The story revolves around a young prince named Tamino (Norman Reinhardt) rescued by three women (Caitlin lynch, Sun-Ly Pierce, Taylor Raven). This redemption leads Tamino to meet Papageno (Thomas Glass) and the illustrious Queen of the Night (Rainelle Krause). After this meeting, Tamino's assigned task is to rescue the young princess, Pamina (Andrea Carroll), from the grasp of the supposedly evil Sarastro (Anthony Robin Schneider) and his henchman, Monostatos (Aaron Pegram). No spoilers, but the results of this expedition are a long, beautiful tale of love and search for understanding of the difference between good and evil.

First off, the brilliance of this production starts with the hardworking actors. Norman Reinhardt's beautiful tenor voice sets the tone from his first note. The comedic stylings of Caitlin Lynch, Sun-Ly Pierce, and Taylor Raven laud audiences with their acting, and the mood incredibly lightens after an intense dragon battle. As played by Thomas Glass, Papageno is one for the ages. Not only is the character hilariously performed by the actor, but also expertly sung. Actors Anthony Robin Schneider as Sarastro and Aaron Pegram as Monostatos play the villain roles with brilliance. Ella Clark Theurer, Liam Norton, and Alexis Medina (the three spirits who guide Tamino and Papageno in their story) have some of the most angelic voices. Finally, Papagena, as played by Raven McMillon, is a comedic masterpiece in a flapper's yellow dress.

However, the true standouts of this production are found in Rainelle Krause as Queen of the Night and Andrea Carroll as Pamina. The Act II aria from the Queen of the Night is one of the most famous in history (according to this writer's opera fanatic friends). Krause sings this aria beautifully, and their voice soars. Sitting in the audience, one can feel the expert singing and emotions that Krause is portraying. This aria alone is more than worth the price of admission-you will feel every note in their bones. Finally, Andrea Carroll as Pamina is a lesson in gorgeous singing and magnificent acting. Pamina's character sings a song that involves deep mourning in Act II, and Carroll does this wonderfully in an astonishingly exquisite dress. You can feel Carroll's stirring passion on stage.

Futher acclaim goes to Stage Manager Brian August. August must handle some of the most complex stage work and intricate design elements to be seen on stage. The Set and Costume Design by Esther Bialas is bewitching to watch. Lighting design by Diego Leetz and Michael James Clark provides some of the most compelling elements of the production. Finally, Paul Barritt's animation design is what makes this production so remarkable. The set is simple with a plain white wall and six doors, but Barritt's animations provide some of the marvelous elements of the show. For example, the character of Papageno must interact with an animated black cat the entire time, which provides both comic relief and an emotional touchstone.

One can not emphasize enough that one must witness this brilliant production. The animation and set design is worth every penny to even be a witness to this masterpiece of epic proportions. This triumph is a sensation of epic proportions.

Mozart's The Magic Flute has performances at the Houston Grand Opera - Wortham Center on Sunday, February 6th at 2:00pm, Tuesday, February 8th, Thursday, February 10th, and Saturday, February 12th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, February 13th at 2:00pm. Tickets can be bought at the Worth Center Box Office at 510 Preston Street, Houston, Texas 77002 or at https://www.houstongrandopera.org/events-tickets/2021-22-season/the-magic-flute/. Masks must be worn while inside the building.