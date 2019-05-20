BROKEN BONE BATHTUB Comes to Houston Next Month

Siobhan O'Loughlin brings her intimate solo theatrical event to Houston, TX from June 25th- July 7th, 2019. BROKEN BONE BATHTUB is the award-winning immersive one-person play taking place inside a bathtub-in an actual private residence.

After a serious bike accident, a young woman musters up the courage to ask for help and shares her story, exploring themes of trauma, suffering, human generosity and connection. The small-scale audience takes on the role of Siobhan's close friends; listening and sharing their own experiences, and assisting the cast-clad artist in her very real ritual of taking a bath.*

PLEASE NOTE: There is potential for partial nudity during the performance of Broken Bone Bathtub as the performer will be wearing only bubbles.

Broken Bone Bathtub has performed to sold out site-specific venues all over the world, received an Outstanding Solo Performance Award from The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation, and was named in the Top Ten Shows not to miss by City Pages Minneapolis, Best Performances in 2016 by DC Metro Theatre Arts, Best in Arts by the San Francisco Examiner, and Immersive Theatre Shows to See by The New York Times.

Broken Bone Bathtub premiered in Tokyo, and has since been performed throughout Australia, Ireland, the UK, and across the USA-from Los Angeles to Baltimore, to St. Louis, Minneapolis and Orlando. In total, Ms. O'Loughlin has shared this immersive play in 5 countries, 15 cities, and nearly 291 different bathtubs. The show has been featured twice in The New York Times for 2016's: "A Surreal Dive Into Immersive Theater" and 2018's "The Kitchen is Her Stage." In 2018 thus far, the production has toured New York City, Seattle, Olympia, Portland, San Francisco, Grass Valley, Las Vegas, and Fresno. O'Loughlin has performed this show in 22 cities and over 400 times in the past four years.

After a bike accident, leading to a broken hand, Ms. O'Loughlin began borrowing friends' bathtubs all over New York (since she only had a shower). Crafted from a set of Ms. O'Loughlin's journal entries after the accident, Broken Bone Bathtub is a testament to the kindness and generosity of her friends helping her take a bath, buying her dinner, leaving her wine and chocolate, getting her new bubbles, and washing their favorite warm bath robes for her to use. The theatrical experience stems from how much their openness, kindness, and generosity contributed to her healing, as well as a meditation on our many pathways to healing-through self, community, and the political movements around us that inspire us to persevere, even in tumultuous times.

For more information and tickets visit: www.brokenbonebathtub.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You