BLACK NATIVITY: A STORY OF US ROOTED IN LOVE at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

Article Pixel Dec. 4, 2019  

BLACK NATIVITY: A STORY OF US ROOTED IN LOVE at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

Houston's theater company and non profit The Sankofa Collective is taking its spin on the classic piece written by Langston Hughes - Black Nativity. The greatest gift given to earth will be shared this Christmas season, December 20th - 22nd at the MATCH - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (Matchbox #3).

Black Nativity is an afrocentric retelling of the birth of Jesus and with its rousing gospel music, soul stirring dancing and stories known and unknown is sure to make an indelible theatrical experience. It will be a thrilling time to celebrate heritage, faith, and community.



Related Articles View More Houston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • ALI WONG THE MILK & MONEY TOUR is Heading to the Majestic Theatre
  • SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY Will Play Empire Theatre
  • Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • ELF THE MUSICAL Makes Its Regional Debut At The Public Theater Of San Antonio