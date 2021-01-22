Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Alley Theatre's A HALF SHEET OF PAPER Now Available to View

A Half Sheet of Paper will be available to view for free from January 22 - February 14, 2021.

Jan. 22, 2021  
The Alley Theatre's free digital production of A Half Sheet of Paper is now available to view. There are two different versions. Written by August Strindberg and translated and directed by Rob Melrose, A Half Sheet of Paper will be available to view for free from January 22 - February 14, 2021.

Register to get a link to watch the show by clicking here.

One of Strindberg's best-loved short stories is now available for English-speaking audiences to enjoy. A man is moving out of his apartment and makes one last check through the empty spaces to make sure nothing has been forgotten. By the telephone, he finds a small sheet of paper full of notes and scribblings that calls forth a flood of memories of the highs and lows of his two years living there. Perhaps no short story better encapsulates Tennyson's maxim "'Tis better to have loved and lost / than never loved at all." Alley Resident Acting Company Member Chris Hutchison beautifully guides us through this poignant experience.




