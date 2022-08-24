Alley Theatre is Seeking AAPI Artists for Understudy Auditions for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND

Alley Theatre is holding understudy auditions for Cambodian Rock Band via digital submissions. Auditions will be for AEA and Non-AEA adult actors, ages 18 and older.

This production is a co-production with Alley Theatre in Houston, TX and Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, CA. Those wishing to audition must be available for rehearsals and performances November 29, 2022 - April 2, 2023.

REQUIREMENTS



For the first round of auditions, actors will be asked to tape themselves playing their instrument(s) and singing. Specific instrument and song requests will be sent once an actor has confirmed interest/availability and what role the actor would like to audition for by sending an email with headshot and resume to auditions@alleytheatre.org.

We are auditioning for 3 understudy roles. The instruments required for each character are in parentheses:

Understudy to CHUM (Lead Guitar)/ DUCH

Understudy to LENG (Bass Guitar)/ TED/ ROM (Drums)

Understudy to NEARY/ SOTHEA (Lead Vocals)/ POU (Keys/ Percussion)

These Understudy roles require an actor to have both singing and instrument skills. A Character Breakdown can be found at alleytheatre.org/CRBunderstudy

WHEN: Actors will need to submit a taped audition, current headshot, and resume to auditions@alleytheatre.org before Friday, September 9, 2022.

ABOUT The Alley Theatre:

Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline - actors, directors, designers, composer, playwrights - who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.