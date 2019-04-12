Acrobats to Soar Above The Houston Symphony

The Houston Symphony welcomes back former Principal POPS Conductor Michael Krajewski to Jones Hall in the gravity-defying program Cirque de la Symphonie at 8 p.m. April 26-27 and 2:30 p.m. April 28.

The program features the orchestra on stage performing some of the best known and loved works by Tchaikovsky, Johann Strauss, Jr., John Williams and many more of the world's great composers. Meanwhile, Cirque de la Symphonie's world-class acrobats, aerial flyers, contortionists, jugglers, tumblers, and strongmen perform choreographed routines above and around the Symphony musicians as they perform these iconic works.

Originally conceived in 2006 by Krajewski, Cirque de la Symphonie is an exciting program featuring some of the most outstanding cirque acts seen in theaters around the world, perfectly choreographed to classical masterpieces and popular contemporary music. The Cirque de la Symphonie program is the Symphony's penultimate POPS series concert of the 2018-2019 season.

The Cirque de la Symphonie program takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

About the Houston Symphony

During the 2018-19 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its fifth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $33.9 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 900 community-based performances each year, reaching thousands of people in Greater Houston.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Naxos, Koch International Classics, Telarc, RCA Red Seal, Virgin Classics and, most recently, Dutch recording label PENTATONE. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





