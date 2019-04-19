4th Wall Finishes Season Of Houston Premieres With COLLECTED STORIES

To wrap up its record-breaking season full of press favorites and Houston premieres, 4th Wall Theatre Company is delighted to share Pulitzer finalist "Collected Stories" by Donald Margulies. This production will feature Houston's beloved Kim Tobin-Lehl as Ruth Steiner, the exalted Greenwich Village short story writer, and joining Tobin-Lehl as Ruth's protégé, Lisa Morrison, is Houston native Reagan Elizabeth.

"I have been a fan of Collected Stories since I saw a production in college, and so I was thrilled to be asked to direct it. The writing is beautiful, the dialogue is so smart, but beyond that, I am fascinated by this relationship between the two women," said Jennifer Dean, director. "The way we see the dynamics between them, and how they change over the years, makes me step back and think about my own relationships. I can't wait to dig into rehearsal with this talented cast."

"Collected Stories" features two of Margulies' most memorable characters, who move from mentor-mentee to friends to rivals tangled in a conflict of intellectual property rights. When Ruth shares the details of her youthful affair with real-life poet Delmore Schwartz, should Lisa get away with writing on the experiences to catapult her own career? The results are the crackling dialogue and sweeping themes that won "Collected Stories" the Los Angeles Drama Critics Award for Best New Play and made the New York Post claim "This is probably Margulies' best play to date..."

"It is wonderful to return to Donald's work again. One of my most memorable times on stage was working on 'Dinner with Friends,' our first production in Studio 101," said Tobin-Lehl. "The great conflict in 'Collected Stories' is whether or not a theft has occurred. Do our stories belong to us or to the world? Do we have the same opinion about that today in this technological age as we did in 1996? I find the question just as compelling if not more so."

4th Wall's production features an outstanding cast and crew, including actors Kim Tobin-Lehl and Reagan Elizabeth alongside director Jennifer Dean. Also returning to 4th Wall are Tony nominated scenic designer & lighting designer Kevin Rigdon, sound designer Robert Meek, costume designer Macy Lyne, and properties master Shelby Marie.

4th Wall's production of "Collected Stories" will run May 17 - June 8, 2019, at Studio 101, Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street, Houston, TX 77007. Shows run at 7:30pm on Thursdays through Saturdays and at 3:00pm on Sundays. Tickets run from $17 to $53, with a Pay-What-You-Can performance Monday, June 3. There will be cast talkbacks following the Sunday matinees on May 26 and June 2. Tickets are available on 4th Wall's website, www.4thwalltheatreco.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You