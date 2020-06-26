Hong Kong Players Present THE CORONA MONOLOGUES

The Hong Kong Players are seeking writers and performers for their latest project, The Corona Monologues.

According to the Players, " to showcase the global commonality of our experiences, the Hong Kong Players are collaborating with the community and are putting together a series of monologues, entitled 'The Corona Monologues' to be performed in September. We are looking for writers and performers to collaborate and bring this performance to life. This will be staged live or online, depending on the circumstances at the time."

Monologues submitted are planned to premiere in September 2020, either in-person or virtually depending on where Hong Kong is in terms of social distancing measures.

Learn more at the Hong Kong Players site HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Hong Kong Stories

More Hot Stories For You