M+'s Special Exhibition 'I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture' on View at Alriwaq in Doha

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



M+, Asia’s global museum of contemporary visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that its critically acclaimed Special Exhibition I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture has opened at ALRIWAQ in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The exhibition is on view until Saturday, 14 February 2026. Presented in collaboration with Qatar Museums (QM) and organised by M+, the Doha presentation marks the second stop of the exhibition’s world tour, following its successful presentations at M+ in Hong Kong and Power Station of Art (PSA) in Shanghai.

I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture was initiated and organised by M+, curated by Shirley Surya, Curator, Design and Architecture, M+ and Aric Chen, Director, Zaha Hadid Foundation, London, and first held in Hong Kong from June 2024 to January 2025, attracting more than 225,000 visitors. Its first stop outside Hong Kong at PSA, from April to August 2025, welcomed more than 163,000 visitors. The Shanghai presentation was extended by two weeks due to the overwhelming public response.

To celebrate the launch of the Doha exhibition, QM hosted an opening event on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, officiated by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums. Guests in attendance were Bernard Chan, Chairman of the Board of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; Betty Fung, Chief Executive Officer, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; Sheikha Reem Al Thani, Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions, Public Art, and Rubaiya Qatar at Qatar Museums; Shaika Nasser Al-Nassr, Director of the Museum of Islamic Art; Catherine Grenier, Director of Concept for the future Art Mill Museum; Doryun Chong, Artistic Director and Chief Curator, M+; Veronica Castillo, Director, Collection and Exhibition, M+; Li Chung (Sandi) Pei, son of I. M. Pei, architect, Partner and Founder of PEI Architects; and the exhibition co-curators Shirley Surya, Curator, Design and Architecture, M+ and Aric Chen, Director, Zaha Hadid Foundation, London.

Suhanya Raffel, Museum Director, M+, says, ‘The critically acclaimed exhibition I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture is the second Special Exhibition curated by M+ to embark on a world tour, following the enormous success of Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now, which toured to Spain in 2023 and Portugal in 2024. I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture reflects seven years of rigorous research and dedication, culminating in the first full-scale retrospective of Pei’s visionary legacy. We are delighted by the resounding success of the exhibition’s first touring presentation in Shanghai, and we are proud to continue its journey in Doha in collaboration with Qatar Museums. The exhibition in Doha has special resonance due to the Museum of Islamic Art, which is one of Pei’s most significant projects andexemplifies his profound sensitivity to place and culture. This touring partnership underscores our commitment to sharing Pei’s legacy globally, fostering meaningful cultural dialogues and inspiring new audiences in alignment with M+’s mission.’

Sheikha Reem Al Thani, Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions, Public Art, and Rubaiya Qatar at Qatar Museums, says, ‘Qatar Museums is honoured to present I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture, a landmark exhibition offering profound insights into the life and impact of one of the most influential architects of the modern era. We are grateful to M+, Hong Kong for their pivotal role in bringing this exhibition to Qatar, exemplifying international collaboration and the exchange of ideas across cultures. By presenting Pei’s work within our evolving cultural landscape, Qatar Museums reaffirms its commitment to advancing global dialogue in art and architecture. Additionally, we are excited to announce a series of architecture workshops with esteemed architects and universities. These workshops will provide unique educational opportunities, fostering a deeper understanding of architecture's transformative power and its capacity to shape both space and society.’

Pei’s high-profile projects were realised over seven decades with an exceptionally wide geographic reach, including the National Gallery of Art East Building in Washington, D.C., the modernisation of the Grand Louvre in Paris, the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, and Qatar’s iconic building, the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. These landmark projects solidified his legacy and position in architectural history and popular culture. His life and work weave together a tapestry of power dynamics, geopolitical complexities, and cultural traditions across the globe, and his transcultural vision laid the foundation for architecture in the contemporary world.

The exhibition—seven years in the making—is the first full-scale retrospective of Chinese American architect Ieoh Ming Pei (1917–2019), widely known as I. M. Pei, one of the most influential architects of the twentieth century. Organised with the support of the Estate of I. M. Pei and Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, the architectural firm Pei founded, the retrospective at ALRIWAQ presents more than 400 objects, including original drawings, architectural models, photographs, films, and archival documents from institutional and private holdings. The exhibition takes a close look at Pei’s life and work through six areas of focus that not only define his unique practice but also place his architectural projects in dialogue with social, cultural, and biographical trajectories, showing architecture and life to be inseparable.

The exhibition opened as part of Evolution Nation, an eighteenth-month campaign by QM honouring Qatar’s cultural journey over the past fifty years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Furthermore, the exhibition opening was also part of Qatar Creates in 2025, a transformative cultural movement that connects communities and inspires new possibilities through shared experiences. QM organised a panel discussion titled Inside the Making of the Museum of Islamic Art on Monday, 27 October 2025. The conversation explored the inspirations, challenges, and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped this modern architectural masterpiece. It highlighted I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture at ALRIWAQ alongside I. M. Pei and the Making of MIA at Museum of Islamic Art, both underscoring Pei’s designs, legacy, and enduring influence. Speakers included Shirley Surya, Curator, Design and Architecture, M+, Hong Kong, Li Chung (Sandi) Pei, son of I. M. Pei, architect, Partner and Founder of PEI Architects; Aslıhan Demirtaş, Principal, KHORA: Architecture, Design & Research Office, Istanbul; Shaika Al-Nassr, Director, Museum of Islamic Art, Doha; and Hiroshi Okamoto, Principal, OLI Architecture, New York. The discussion was moderated by Aric Chen, currently the Director of Zaha Hadid Foundation, London.

To complement the opening of I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture, QM is launching Architecture and Design—Turning Vision Into a Universal Dialogue, a series of programmes marking QM’s new platform for architectural discourse. Led by prominent figures and organisations, such as Philippe Starck, Lina Ghotmeh, and Herzog & de Meuron, the programme fosters hands-on learning, cross-cultural dialogue, and experimentation. Additionally, an exciting line-up of public programmes, including curator-led tours, workshops, and story time sessions, will be held during the exhibition period.