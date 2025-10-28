Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Concludes Japan and Korea Tours

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has concluded its Japan and Korea tours in mid-October 2025. Under the baton of HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, the tour featured celebrated pianists Kyohei Sorita and Yekwon Sunwoo, and included the Japan and Korea premieres of Festina lente, a newly commissioned work by Hong Kong composer Charles Kwong.

Hyogo and Kawasaki Concerts (13 & 14 October)

The HK Phil was honoured to participate in Asia Orchestra Week 2025 with debut performances at the Hyogo Performing Arts Center and MUZA Kawasaki Symphony Hall on 13 and 14 October respectively, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audiences. Each concert opened with Festina lente by Charles Kwong commissioned by the HK Phil, with its Japan premiere taking place in Hyogo. Japanese pianist Kyohei Sorita, second prize winner at the 18th Chopin Competition in 2021, showcased his brilliance in Tchaikovsky's First Piano Concerto, and the programme concluded with Tchaikovsky's uplifting Fifth Symphony. These performances were supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Tokyo) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The HK Phil also participated in the Asia Orchestra Week Symposium on 12 October, engaging ideas with regional counterparts on the theme “The Expanding Asian Orchestra Market.” A string quartet – featuring HK Phil members Second Associate Concertmaster Wang Liang and Assistant Principal Viola Kaori Wilson, alongside two musicians from the Osaka Symphony and the Japan Century Symphony Orchestra – performed at the opening of the symposium. The quartet gave a second performance later that afternoon at Expo 2025 Osaka, fostering vibrant artistic exchange.

Gwangju and Seoul Concerts (18 & 19 October)

At both Gwangju Arts Center and Seoul Arts Center, the HK Phil shared the stage with Korean pianist Yekwon Sunwoo, gold medallist of the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, performing Tchaikovsky's First Piano Concerto. The Korean concerts opened with Subito con Forza by renowned Korean composer Unsuk Chin, and concluded once again with Tchaikovsky's majestic Fifth Symphony. The Seoul programme also featured the Korea premiere of Charles Kwong's Festina lente.

The HK Phil was delighted to be part of Hong Kong Week 2025@Seoul, a major cultural exchange extravaganza organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) of the Government of the HKSAR. The Seoul performance was co-presented by the LCSD and the Seoul Arts Center, while the Gwangju concert received support from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Tokyo) of the Government of the HKSAR.

To nurture young musical talent, the HK Phil organised two outreach activities in Seoul on 20 October. The first, a masterclass held at the Korean National Symphony Orchestra International Orchestra Academy, offered students invaluable guidance from HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang, Principal Viola Andrew Ling, Principal Clarinet Andrew Simon, Principal Trumpet Nitiphum Bamrungbanthum, and Principal Trombone Jarod Vermette. Later that day, Lio Kuokman and Jing Wang coached students at the College of Music at Yonsei University.

As a cultural ambassador for Hong Kong, the HK Phil remains committed to fostering cultural exchange and showcasing the city's artistic excellence on both local and international stages. The orchestra looks forward to continuing its mission of sharing the beauty of music and building meaningful connections with audiences around the world.