HK Phil Performs With Pianists Mao Fujita, Emanuel Ax, and Lang Lang in November and December

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present three remarkable programmes this November and December, featuring world-renowned pianists Mao Fujita, Emanuel Ax and Lang Lang at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Mao Fujita Plays Rachmaninov (29 November)

Following his acclaimed HK Phil debut last season, Japanese pianist Mao Fujita returns with Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto no. 3 – a work celebrated for its emotional depth and technical brilliance. Fujita's artistry combines innate musical sensitivity with natural elegance, equally at home in Mozart and the Romantic repertoire. Joining him is Spanish conductor Roberto González-Monjas, known for his vivid musicality and insightful interpretations. Completing the programme are two of Respighi's most evocative tone poems, Fountains of Rome and Pines of Rome, depicting the shimmering fountains and majestic pines of Rome.

Emanuel Ax Plays Beethoven (5 & 6 December)

After 11 years, the legendary Emanuel Ax, an eight-time Grammy winner, makes his long-awaited return to perform Beethoven's powerful Third Piano Concerto, a masterpiece of emotional depth and brilliance. Conducted by rising star Ruth Reinhardt, the concert opens with Gambit, a vibrant work by HK Phil's Composer-in-Residence Esa-Pekka Salonen, followed by Brahms's poignant Nänie, a heartfelt tribute to friendship and loss, featuring the HK Phil Chorus. The programme culminates with Hindemith's bold and dramatic Symphony: Mathis der Maler, composed during the turbulent years of Nazi Germany yet resonating powerfully today.

Standard Chartered Global Private Bank Proudly Sponsors: Tarmo Peltokoski & Lang Lang (11 & 13 December)

Tarmo Peltokoski, Music Director Designate of the HK Phil, leads a Nordic-inspired programme that showcases Finland in both its traditional and cosmopolitan forms. The evening opens with Castor, a dazzling orchestral work by Esa-Pekka Salonen, a compatriot and mentor of Peltokoski. The piece is inspired by the twin brothers of Greek mythology, Castor and Pollux. Superstar pianist Lang Lang then brings radiant virtuosity to Grieg's lyrical Piano Concerto, before the concert concludes with Sibelius's Lemminkäinen Suite. Inspired by the Finnish epic Kalevala with its tales of the hero Lemminkäinen, Sibelius weaves four symphonic legends into a vivid musical tapestry of myth and heroism.