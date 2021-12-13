Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; Hawaii Pacific University Theatre's A SHOT RANG OUT BY MICHAEL HAGINS Leads Best Play

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Hawaii:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dwayne Sakaguchi - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre 65%

Rebecca Mahar and Tony Pisculli - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 35%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Höyhty√§ - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 42%

Christine Lamborn - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 26%

Isabella Dixon, Maile Speetjens, Hannah Schauer Galli - REMOTELY KYOGEN - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Michael Ng - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre 53%

Linda Johnson - DADDY LONG LEGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 30%

Taj Gutierrez - SPRING AWAKENING - Hawaii Children's Theatre 18%

Best Direction Of A Play

Christine Chang, Catherine Anne Restivo - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 56%

Lurana Donnels O'Malley - FLOWERS OF HAWAII - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 17%

Rob Duval - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 16%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Keola Simpson - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - UHM Kennedy Theatre 35%

Lanaly Cabalo - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 35%

Alex Munro - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 16%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Brodie Kinder - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 76%

Veronica Vera - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 24%

Best Performer In A Play

Athena Iokepa - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 41%

Lilinoe Field-Perkins - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 15%

Susan Hawes - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - anoa Valley Theatre 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Keola Simpson - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 34%

Athena Iokepa - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 22%

Taylor Bogan - FLOWERS OF HAWAII - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 19%

Best Play

A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 49%

WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 38%

HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 13%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 66%

SPRING AWAKENING - Hawaii Children's Theatre 34%

Best Streaming Play

A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 48%

WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 23%

REMOTELY KYOGEN - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alten Kiakona - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 39%

Emily Steward - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 31%

Kahana Ho - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Christine Chang - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 57%

Alten Kiakona - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 27%

Emily Steward - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 16%