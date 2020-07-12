VIDEO: Temples in Hawaii Hold Virtual Bon Dances

Moiliili Hongwanji Mission organizers are encouraging members to hold bon dances at home, in lieu of the cancelled Moiliili Summer Fest, which is usually highlighted by the traditional dance, Star Advertiser reports.

"We're trying to provide a little bit of it. Bon (season) is like summer has finally come! We hope people will feel the energy of summer," said Rev. Toshiyuki Umitani, the temple's resident minister.

Bon season typically runs through August, and Umitani said it "is a time for each of us to remember our departed loved ones, reflect upon our own lives, and come to a realization of the oneness (interdependence and interconnectedness) of all lives."

Watch the July 4th Bon dance below!

Obon is a time to remember our loved ones who passed away before us and a time to reflect on our lives especially now during this COVID 19 pandemic. In our Jodo Shinshu Buddhist tradition, Obon is called Kangi-e which means Gathering of Joy in the Light of Compassion of Amida Buddha. Bon Odori is the way of expressing our appreciation and joy of life in the Buddha's compassion through music and dance.

Visit https://www.moiliilihongwanji.org for future services and events.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You