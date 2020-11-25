ONE PUKA PUKA CHRISTMAS Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre

A new musical will be read by veteran local actors in Hawaii for one presentation only on Saturday, November 28 at 2 PM HST. This is the first public reading of the new script written by the team behind the popular musical A Jive Bombers Christmas, presented at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2011.

One Puka Puka Christmas book and lyrics were written by Sachiko and Dom Magwili, with music by Dan Taguchi. The story is an almost impossibly light-hearted yet poignant look at Christmastime in a World War II Japanese internment camp.

This reading gives the public an opportunity for a sneak peek at the show, presented with select musical excerpts.

Following the presentation, the audience will have an opportunity to give feedback to the writing team, to support the final stages of the script's and libretto's development process.

The reading will be presented in zoom webinar (bit.ly/onepukapuka) and will also be live-streamed on the Kumu Kahua Theatre Facebook page (@kumukahuatheatre). It is offered free on both platforms. Kumu Kahua recommends that all interested parties log in by 1:45 PM HST to work out any connectivity issues they may encounter.

The presentation is directed by Donna Blanchard and Wil Kahele, assisted by Faith Cauthon. The veteran cast of actors includes Kimo Bright, Lala Buzzell, Swaine Kaui, Stu Hirayama, Kat Nakano, Janice Morimoto, Jonathan Reyn, Shawn Thompsen, and Zan and Charles Timtim, with guest musical artist Laura Dooley.

Three 442nd soldiers are somewhere in Northern France awaiting orders with the rest of their company. It's World War II and they are entertaining their troops with a little song and hula while they wait. Two are Hawaiians. The third is a Nisei from a stateside Japanese American Internment Camp. They seem to be bosom friends now, but that wasn't the case when they first met. Because of their hostility towards each other all three are sent to visit one of these camps to get some "education". It is eye-opening for the Hawaiians.

There are groups and activities, but the feeling of community is fragile and prospects for the future seem hopeless.

The soldiers decide to help out with a holiday talent show. After some time, they are notified that they have their orders and must return to base by the weekend. The performers resolve to do the show before they go. However, the camp director refuses. Unscheduled activities are not allowed. The more the performers protest the more inflexible is the director. Nothing is going to change his mind.

But that is not the end of our play. That's the story left to tell...

