Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the July 2023 Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite

Contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast of MENDOKUSAI By Eric Stack Photo 1 Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast of MENDOKUSAI By Eric Stack
​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies New Season, Featuring Dynamic Premieres and the Return of an Photo 2 ​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies New Season, Featuring Dynamic Premieres and the Return of an Epic Trilogy
The Aloha Ha Comedy Club Of Hawaii Presents Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA AT DA PLAYGROUND In Photo 3 The Aloha Ha Comedy Club Of Hawaii Presents Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA AT DA PLAYGROUND In Maui

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the July 2023 Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the July prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.


The prompt for the month of July 2023 is: 

A poetic meeting prompt.  Write a ten page maximum “meet cute” between two people, but write it in some form of poetic verse.  This would be like the first meeting between Juliet and Romeo.  Free verse, iambic pentameter, haikus, dactylic hexameter, in rhymed couplets, in alliteration, etc.  Pick a form, state what it is in the title, and make it work for the scene; I know you can do it!

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild. 

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. 

Submit your July entries HERE

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community
Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The American Rescue Plan of 2021, The State
Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Honolulu Star-
Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander &amp; Baldwin, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy’s Restaurants, Hawaiian Electric, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, Leonard and Charlotte Chow, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
The Aloha Ha Comedy Club Of Hawaii Presents Don Barnharts HYPNOMANIA AT DA PLAYGROUND In M Photo
The Aloha Ha Comedy Club Of Hawaii Presents Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA AT DA PLAYGROUND In Maui

From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency, comedy hypnotist Don Barnhart turns audience volunteers into the star of the show at Hypnomania August 13th at Da Playground in Maui, HI.

2
Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast of MENDOKUSAI By Eric Stack Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast of MENDOKUSAI By Eric Stack

Mendokusai was written by Eric Stack and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre August 17- September 17, 2023.

3
​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies New Season, Featuring Dynamic Premieres and the Return of an Photo
​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies New Season, Featuring Dynamic Premieres and the Return of an Epic Trilogy

Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced its 53rd Season slate, debuting four new plays and bringing back a trilogy to wrap up the season with a twist.

4
Diamond Head Theatres BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21 Photo
Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21

Beauty and the Beast opens at Diamond Head Theatre on July 21 and runs through August 6 with the possibility of an extension.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker Sweets
Maui OnStage (12/14-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Judas Kiss
Maui OnStage (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Maui OnStage (7/07-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rotterdam
TAG - The Actors' Group (7/27-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Maui OnStage (10/06-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Raise Your Voice
Maui OnStage (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Diamond Head Theatre (7/21-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You