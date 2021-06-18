Hawaii Theatre Center Launches Cryptocurrency Fundraising Campaign

The Hawaii Theatre Center has launched a fundraising campaign, asking patrons to donate with cryptocurrency.

Donations from the campaign will go toward underwriting for the premiere of 'The Spongebob Musical' in July, which will be performed by students from the venue's summer theatre camp.

"Show your love for the arts and help Hawaii Theatre continue to entertain audiences, educate Hawaii's youth and make a difference in the community," a statement on the website reads.

The theatre states that ticket sales and Theatre usage fees are not sufficient to keep the historic venue in operation.

"With your help, we can bring first-rate performers to Hawaii from the mainland and overseas, reach thousands of students with our educational programs and and ensure that Hawaiian music and dance always have a spotlight in Honolulu."

The theatre is accepting donations in the form of Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Z-cash and Gemini Dollars (GUSD).

Learn more and donate at https://www.hawaiitheatre.com/support/.