First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Hawaii Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Hawaii:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Theater of the Year
Kwame Remy Michael - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 45%
Kevin Pease - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Diamond Head Theatre 24%
Matthew Pedersen - THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre/ I’m a Bright Kid Foundation 14%
Zachary Linnert - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 20%
Eyre-Jordan Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 17%
Ethan Le Phong - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 16%
Loretta Ables Sayre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Diamond Head Theatre 63%
KATHLEEN STUART - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 37%
Sara Law - COMPANY - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 39%
Kiana Beverly - COMPANY - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 13%
Vanessa Manuel-Mazzullo - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 8%
THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre/ I’m a Bright Kid Foundation 22%
ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 18%
HELLO, DOLLY! - Diamond Head Theatre 15%
CHILDREN OF EDEN - Paliku Theatre 33%
HOLIDAY INN - Diamond Head Theater 20%
LARAMIE PROJECT - Punahou School 18%
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 36%
Diamond Head Theatre 16%
Diamond Head Theater 15%
